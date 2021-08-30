Venice 78. From Penélope Cruz to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, all the stars at the Venice Film Festival

Ten intense days await us at the Venice Film Festival. The director Alberto Barbera he promised it: the stars of Hollywood (and not only) are back on the red carpet, so we present our guide, day by day, to find out who will arrive at the Lido. Also this year, to avoid crowds, the wall that separates photographers from the public in search of autographs and selfies will remain, but there will be large screens to postpone the images of the catwalk.

September 1: Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar

Spanish departure for the exhibition with the most important couple of Iberian cinema. Penélope Cruz And Pedro Almodóvar they come back together to present Madres paralelas, a motherhood in the mirror between two very different women, one mature, the other very young, both without a man next to her. It is the first time that a Spanish film has launched the Festival and the Oscar-winning director’s bond with Venice in recent years has become increasingly intense: the Golden Lion two years ago and then the presentation of his beautiful medium-length film with Tilda Swinton. On the red carpet then the muse and her teacher (seven films together) for a film that we are sure will move the audience of the Great Hall.

September 2: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

“A story of toxic masculinity” he had called it Jane Campion, now his Netflix movie The power of the dog (from the novel by Tomas Savage) meets the public. After so many female stories (27 years ago the Oscar for Piano lessons) the New Zealand director presents a complex and disturbing character like Phil Burbank played by that champion who is Benedict Cumberbatch. Which will be at the exhibition together with fellow adventurers Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons (husband and wife on and off screen) for this “David and Goliath cowboy story, set in 1920s Montana”.

September 3: between Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Kirsten Stewart

Red carpet dedicated to the youngest spectators who will have on the same day Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya who shared the set of Dunes of Villeneuve but also Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista. A highly anticipated film that immediately sold out in sales. Friday busy day also for the arrival of Kirsten Stewart new Princess Diana in the biopic of Chilean director Pablo Larrain who tells or rather imagines the Christmas days of the year in which the marriage between her and Carlo is now winding down.

4 September: Penélope again with Antonio Banderas, the couple Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain and there is the Queen of chess

Double Penélope, in addition to the opening in a dramatic version, Cruz is also ready to amaze with the comedy of the duo of Argentine directors Gastón Duprat And Mariano Cohn with the set mate Antonio Banderas, Competencia oficial, a film about cinema and Prime women (even when they are men) of the seventh art. If Cruz is double Oscar Isaac is even triple, in the cast of Dune, The paper collector and in the only series of the exhibition: Scenes from a wedding. Where with her friend Jessica Chastain re-enacts the Bergmanian drama in a new adaptation that will arrive on TV. Closes the position of stars Anya Taylor Joy, the wonderful actress of the hit series The chess queen, here protagonist of Last night in Soho, about an aspiring singer from the sixties.

September 5: the charge of the French with Gérard Depardieu, Kate Hudson and Tim Roth

A costume film from the novel by Honoré de Balzac Lost Illusions, a French all-star cast that includes Benjamin Voisin, Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Xavier Dolan, Salomé Dewaels, Jeanne Balibar and the dean Gérard Depardieu. Tapis rouge therefore for this story set in 19th century France. From Hollywood instead Kate Hudson for the film by the English director (but with Iranian and American origins) Ana Lily Amirpour, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon a supernatural story in a New Orleans where disturbing adventures happen. In the film by the Mexican director Michel Franco (which last year shocked audiences with Nuevo orden) we find then Charlotte Gainsbourg And Tim Roth that will accompany Sundown, the story of an English couple whose holiday in Acapulco is in danger of exploding.

6-7-8 September a lot of Italy waiting for Jamie Lee Curtis

In the first days of the second week there will be a lot of Italian cinema in competition and out, then waiting to see the lioness arrive on 8 September Jamie Lee Curtis. The 62-year-old horror and comedy star, daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, has traveled through Hollywood giving outstanding performances in very different genres. At the exhibition he presents Halloween Kills return to her cult character of Laurie Strode signed by David Gordon Green.

9-10 September: the medieval knights Damon, Affleck and Driver and Lindon returning from the Palme d’Or in Cannes

Towards the end of the exhibition, waiting for the grand finale of Leoni, Saturday 11 September, with the prizes awarded by the jury led by Bong Joon-ho (in the jury among others also Chloé Zhao, Saverio Costanzo And Cynthia Erivo). The most anticipated stars are those of the medieval film by Ridley Scott, The last duel, a story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. A film that Matt Damon he wrote together with his great friend Ben Affleck with whom he had shared the Oscar for script 23 years ago for Will Hunting. Here the writing work is in three, with the screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, to ensure in this ancient story also the female point of view. There will be on the red carpet Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver And Jodie Comer. In the last days of the show also arrives Vincent Lindon, fresh from the Palme d’Or in Cannes with Titane by Julia Ducournau who brings a story of sentimental and professional precariousness to Venice in Vincent Brizé’s film An autre monde. If you are years ago with The law of the market had told the story of an unemployed man who is trying hard choices, this time Lindon is a business executive who is asked to cut manpower.