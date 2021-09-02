Venice 78, is the right year to bring the Leone d’Oro back to Italy

“It’s coming home”. Good luck would like this sentence not to be pronounced ahead of time. But we can confidently say that this year could be the right one for bring the Leone d’Oro back to Italy. It has been missing since 2013 when Gianfranco Rosi won with “Sacro Gra”. And yes, because among the 21 contenders of the 78th Venice Film Festival directed by Alberto Barbera (1-11 September), no less than 5 films fly the Italian flag, something that hasn’t happened for almost forty years.

In the front row there are no doubt Sorrentino And Martone. For the first one, already an Academy Award winner with “The great beauty”, it is a debut in competition, a return to the lagoon exactly 20 years after his debut film, “The extra man”. His “It was the hand of God” is an intimate tale, the story of his youth, set in the tumultuous Naples of the eighties, and will be screened in the Sala Grande on 2 September at 7.15 pm. The protagonists are the young Filippo Scotti in the role of Paolo Sorrentino, with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo. After the Venice preview it will go to some selected rooms on November 24th and then on Netflix from December 15th.

The other, on the other hand, is a regular in the competition, because between 2014 and 2019 he has already brought three films into competition: “The fabulous young man”, “Capri-Revolution” and “The Mayor of the Rione Sanità”. Mario Martone this year brings “Here I laugh” (scheduled for Tuesday 7 at the festival and from Thursday 9 in cinemas), based on the life of the great playwright Eduardo Scarpetta and played by Toni Servillo, Maria Nazionale, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Antonia Truppo, Eduardo Scarpetta, Roberto De Francesco.

Outsider “Freaks Out” by Gabriele Mainetti with Claudio Santamaria, Pietro Castellitto and Giorgio Tirabassi (8 September), who tells of circus phenomena seeking an escape from the Nazi-occupied Rome of ’43, and “Latin America” ​​by the brothers Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo with Elio Germano (9 September) for a love story set in their Latina. Closes the list of our own “The hole” by Michelangelo Frammartino (September 3), which traces the history of a group of speleologists who in the 1960s explored the deepest cave in Europe, in the Pollino Park in Calabria.

These titles will compete with the others in the competition, among the most anticipated “Spencer”By Pablo Larraín, “The Card Counter”By Paul Schrader, “An autre monde”By Stéphane Brizé And “Competencia Oficial”By Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, in addition to the opening film “Madres Paralelas”By Pedro Almodóvar which will be anticipated by the ceremony conducted by the godmother Serena Rossi with the awarding of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to Roberto Benigni.

Five women directors in competition: Jane Sample with “The Power of the Dog,” Ana Lily Amirpour with “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” Audrey Diwan with “L’évènement”, then Maggie Gyllenhaal with the debut feature “The Lost Daughter” and Natasha Merkulova who co-directs with Aleksey Chupov “Captain Volkonogov Escaped”.

After a year of stopping due to force majeure, they will return to tread the red carpet the great international stars present in the extensive Out of Competition selection. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is undoubtedly the most awaited thanks to a cast of superstars: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem. There is also David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills” starring Jamie Lee Curtis (who will also receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement on September 8), Ridley Scott’s new costumed blockbuster, “The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon. , Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, Edgar Wright’s “List Night in Soho”, and among the Italians Roberto Andò’s “The Hidden Child” (closing film of the Festival) and Leonardo Di Costanzo’s “Ariaferma”, both starring Silvio Orlando , and the documentary “Ennio” by Giuseppe Tornatore on the great Morricone.

And then all that remains is, equipped with a Green Pass and a mask, to browse the program (available on www.labiennale.org/it/cinema/2021) to find out which of the 12 rooms is showing the most interesting preview.

In closing I venture one forecast: Sorrentino winner like Maradona’s Argentina in 1986. On the other hand, in both cases… “It was the hand of God”.