Venice 78 projections: Benigni and Almodovar open, Ridley Scott, Damon and Affleck close

ROME – They will Roberto Benigni and Pedro Almodovar to open the 78th Venice Film Festival, scheduled at the Lido from 1 to 11 September. Many other Italian and international stars will follow who will take turns on the red carpet of the event. Among these Paolo Sorrentino, Ridley Scott, Kristen Stewart, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Timothée Chalamet. Tickets for the public can be purchased starting at 3pm Wednesday August 18. To access the screenings it will be necessary to show the green pass.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 1 SEPTEMBER

On September 1st Roberto Benigni will receive thel Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. On the same day, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will present his new film ‘Madres Paralelas‘, with Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, in competition at the kermesse.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 2 SEPTEMBER

On 2 September space a Paolo Sorrentino and his highly anticipated ‘It was the hand of God’, with Filippo Scotti and Toni Servillo, an intimate and autobiographical film, competing in the official selection. On the same day two other important titles in the hall at the Lido: ‘The card counter ‘, a film by Paul Schrader with the themes of guilt and redemption at the center, (starring Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe) and ‘The power of the dog‘by Jane Campion, based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 3 SEPTEMBER

Friday 3 September Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated ‘Dune’ will be screened out of competition with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin. The sci-fi film is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name, shot by David Lynch, who first adapted Frank Herbert’s book for the big screen.

On 3 September, this time in competition, they also arrive in the room ‘The lost daughter ‘ by Maggie Gyllenhaal (with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson) and ‘Spencer’, a film about the life of Lady Diana directed by Pablo Larrain starring Kristen Stewart.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 4 SEPTEMBER

Saturday 4 September will be the turn of the second Italian film in competition at the show: ‘The hole’ by Michelangelo Frammartino. It will also be screened, always in the race, “Competencia oficial”By Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn with Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez. Also on Saturday, production designer Marcus Rowland will receive the Campari Passion for Film Award. The ceremony will be followed by an out-of-competition screening of ‘Last Night in Soho ‘, by Edgar Wright with Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terrence Stamp, Diana Rigg, of which Marcus Rowland is the author of the sets. In Wright’s psychological thriller, an aspiring fashion designer mysteriously manages to travel back to the 1960s, where he meets a charming young singer. But glamor is only what appears, and the dreams of the past begin to crumble and fragment into something much darker.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, SEPTEMBER 5TH

On September 5th they arrive in the hall ‘Illusions perdues‘by Xavier Giannoli, with Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Xavier Dolan and Gérard Depardieu, and’Mona Lisa and the blood moon ‘ by Ana Lily Amirpour. To which is added the Mexican ‘Sundown’, with Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg, directed by Michel Franco, the Grand Jury Prize last year with ‘Nuevo orden‘.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 6 SEPTEMBER

The second week of Venice 78 opens with Stefano Mordini’s ‘The Catholic School’. The film, which will be presented out of competition, brings the novel of the same name to the big screen Edoardo Albinati, winner of the 2016 Strega Prize. Set in a renowned boarding school in the capital, the film tells one of the most heinous crimes of the Italian crime news: the Circeo massacre, which took place on the night between 29 and 30 September 1975. In the cast Valeria Golino, Riccardo Scamarcio, Jasmine Trinca, Benedetta Porcaroli, Ludovico Tersigni, Valentina Cervi, Fausto Russo Alesi, Fabrizio Gifuni. Also on 6 September the third Italian film in competition will be presented, it is ‘Here I laugh’, behind the camera Mario Martone. The film stars one of the greatest exponents of the Neapolitan theater, Eduardo Scarpetta, played by Toni Servillo.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 7 SEPTEMBER

The September 7 another unmissable appointment with Italian cinema: ‘Freaks out’ by Gabriele Mainetti, who returns behind the camera 6 years after his successful directorial debut with ‘Lo Chiamavano Jeeg Robot’. The film is set in Rome in the middle of World War II and features four close friends who work in a circus. The sudden death of the director will put the group in crisis, deprived of what it considers a father figure. With no more ‘family’ or work, the four ‘freaks’ will only have to flee the city occupied by the Nazis. In the cast Claudio Santamaria, Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto, Giancarlo Martini, Giorgio Tirabassi, Max Mazzotta, Franz Rogowski. Jamie Lee Curtis will also be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement on September 7, followed by the screening of ‘Halloween kills‘, directed by David Gordon Green, starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 8 SEPTEMBER

September 8th comes the expected ‘Latin America‘by the brothers Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo with Elio Germano, competing in Venice 78. The film in competition’ Leave no traces’ by Jan P. Matuszynski will also be screened.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 9 SEPTEMBER

On 9 September the last two films in competition will be presented: ‘Un autre monde’ by Stéphane Brizé, with Vincent Lindon and Sandrine Kiberlain, and ‘On the job: The missing 8’ by Erik Matti.

VENICE CINEMA EXHIBITION, 10 SEPTEMBER

On 10 September he arrives at the Lido Ridley Scott, to which the Cartier Glory to the Filmaker Prize will be awarded. Waiting for his’ The House of Gucci ‘, which has just finished shooting, the Oscar-winning director will take to the Lido’The last duel‘with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, historical film set in France in the fourteenth century, adaptation of the novel by Eric Jager, which will be screened after the award ceremony.

VENICE FILM EXHIBITION, 11 SEPTEMBER

On the last day, space for the out-of-competition film ‘The hidden child’ by Roberto Andó, with Silvio Orlando and Giuseppe Pirozzi, which will close the event. In the evening the traditional awards ceremony of the Venice Film Festival will take place.