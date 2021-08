Venice 78. Public screenings on 11 and 12 September

7:00 pm BIG ROOM

AWARDS CEREMONY – INVITATIONS

21:00 BIG ROOM

OUT OF COMPETITION – CLOSING FILM

THE HIDDEN CHILD by Roberto ANDÒ (Italy, France, 110 ‘, vo Italian / Neapolitan dialect s / t Italian / English) with Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi

14:00 DARSENA ROOM

VENICE 78

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 by Erik CRAZY (Philippines, 208 ‘, ov Filipino s / t Italian / English) with John Arcilla, Dennis Trillo

7:00 pm DARSENA ROOM

LIVE AWARD CEREMONY – INVITATIONS

21:00 DARSENA ROOM

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

13:15 PALABIENNALE

OUT OF COMPETITION

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (EPISODES 1-2) by Hagai LEVI (USA, 115 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) with Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

FOLLOWING

OUT OF COMPETITION

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (EPISODES 3-4-5) by Hagai LEVI (USA, 178 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) with Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

7:00 pm PALABIENNALE

LIVE OF THE AWARDS CEREMONY

FOLLOWING

OUT OF COMPETITION – CLOSING FILM

THE HIDDEN CHILD by Roberto ANDÒ (Italy, France, 110 ‘, vo Italian / Neapolitan dialect s / t Italian / English) with Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi

9:00 am GARDEN ROOM

EXTRA HORIZONS

THE MACHINE OF THE IMAGES BY ALFREDO C. by Roland SEJKO (Italy, 76 ‘, ov Italian s / t English) with Pietro De Silva

10:45 GARDEN ROOM

EXTRA HORIZONS

SOKEA MIES, JOKA EI HALUNNUT NÄHDÄ TITANICIA (THE BLIND MAN WHO DID NOT WANT TO SEE TITANIC) by Teemu NIKKI (Finland, 82 ‘, ov Finnish / English s / t Italian / English) with Petri Poikolainen, Marjaana Maijala

12:45 GARDEN ROOM

VENICE 78

AN AUTRE WORLD by Stéphane BRIZÉ (France, 96 ‘, ov French s / t Italian / English) with Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain

15:00 GARDEN ROOM

OUT OF COMPETITION

THE LAST DUEL by Ridley SCOTT (USA, 152 ‘, vo English s / t Italian / English) with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

18:00 GARDEN ROOM

OUT OF COMPETITION

THE CATHOLIC SCHOOL of Stefano MORDINI (Italy, 106 ‘, ov Italian s / t English) with Benedetta Porcaroli, Giulio Pranno – VM14

20:15 GARDEN ROOM

SCREENING OF THE WINNING FILM OF THE LION OF THE FUTURE – VENICE PRIZE FIRST OPERA “LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS”

22:30 GARDEN ROOM

SCREENING OF THE SILVER LION WINNING FILM – GRAND JURY PRIZE

20:15 PEARL ROOM

SCREENING OF THE WINNING FILM OF THE ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST FILM

22:30 PEARL ROOM

SCREENING OF THE WINNING FILM OF THE ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTION

13:45 ASTRA 1

OUT OF COMPETITION

ENNIO by Giuseppe TURNER (Italy, Belgium, China, Japan, 150 ‘, vo Italian / English s / t Italian / English)

16:45 ASTRA 1

OUT OF COMPETITION

THE LAST DUEL by Ridley SCOTT (USA, 152 ‘, vo English s / t Italian / English) with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

8:00 pm ASTRA 1

DAYS OF THE AUTHORS

IMACULAT by Monica STAN, George CHIPER-LILLEMARK (Romania, 114 ‘, vo Romanian s / t Italian / English) with Ana Dumitrașcu, Vasile Pavel – VM14

22:30 ASTRA 1

DAYS OF THE AUTHORS

STONE WALNUTS by Iván FUND (Argentina, Chile, Spain, 87 ‘, vo Spanish s / t Italian / English) with Maricel Álvarez, Mara Bestelli

20:15 ASTRA 2

DAYS OF THE AUTHORS

IMACULAT by Monica STAN, George CHIPER-LILLEMARK (Romania, 114 ‘, vo Romanian s / t Italian / English) with Ana Dumitrașcu, Vasile Pavel – VM14

22:45 ASTRA 2

DAYS OF THE AUTHORS

STONE WALNUTS by Iván FUND (Argentina, Chile, Spain, 87 ‘, vo Spanish s / t Italian / English) with Maricel Álvarez, Mara Bestelli

20:30 ARENA LIDO

OUT OF COMPETITION – CLOSING FILM

THE HIDDEN CHILD by Roberto ANDÒ (Italy, France, 110 ‘, vo Italian / Neapolitan dialect s / t Italian / English) with Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi

FOLLOWING

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

14:45 SMALL THEATER

HORIZONS – SHORT FILMS

PID POKATI NEVER (NEW ABNORMAL) by Sorayos PRAPAPAN (Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, 15 ‘, or Thai s / t Italian / English) with Kant Kantapiti, Nattapong Pipattanasub

DESCENT (4 AM) by Mehdi FIKRI (France, 11 ‘, ov French s / t Italian / English) with Jeanne Rosa, Jisca Kalvanda

KANOYAMA (THE LAST DAY) from YAMASHITA Momi (Japan, 19 ‘, ov Japanese s / t Italian / English) with Yamada Maho, Kato Shinsuke

LOS HUESOS by Cristóbal LEÓN, Joaquín COCIÑA (Chile, 14 ‘, vo Spanish s / t Italian / English) animation

FALL OF THE IBIS KING by Josh O’CAOIMH, Mikai GERONIMO (Ireland, 10 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) animation

TECHNO, MAMA by Saulius BARADINSKAS (Lithuania, 18 ‘, vo Lithuanian s / t Italian / English) with Motjejus Aškelovičius, Neringa Varnelytė

OUT OF COMPETITION – SHORT FILMS

SAD FILM from POTS (Myanmar, Netherlands, 12 ‘, v Burmese s / t Italian / English)

ORIZZONTI – SHORT FILMS – OUT OF COMPETITION

ATO by Bárbara PAZ (Brazil, 20 ‘, vo Portuguese s / t Italian / English) with Alessandra Maestrini, Eduardo Moreira

17:30 SMALL THEATER

EXTRA HORIZONS

THE MACHINE OF THE IMAGES BY ALFREDO C. by Roland SEJKO (Italy, 76 ‘, ov Italian s / t English) with Pietro De Silva

8:00 pm SMALL THEATER

OUT OF COMPETITION – CLOSING FILM

THE HIDDEN CHILD by Roberto ANDÒ (Italy, France, 110 ‘, vo Italian / Neapolitan dialect s / t Italian / English) with Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi

Loading... Advertisements

FOLLOWING

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

09:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

VENICE 78

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 by Erik CRAZY (Philippines, 208 ‘, ov Filipino s / t Italian / English) with John Arcilla, Dennis Trillo

13:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

VENICE 78

AN AUTRE WORLD by Stéphane BRIZÉ (France, 96 ‘, ov French s / t Italian / English) with Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain

16:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

OUT OF COMPETITION

THE LAST DUEL by Ridley SCOTT (USA, 152 ‘, vo English s / t Italian / English) with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

21:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

OUT OF COMPETITION – CLOSING FILM

THE HIDDEN CHILD by Roberto ANDÒ (Italy, France, 110 ‘, vo Italian / Neapolitan dialect s / t Italian / English) with Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi

10:00 ROSSINI MULTISHOUSE 2

HORIZONS

WELA (ANATOMY OF TIME) by Jakrawal NILTHAMRONG (Thailand, France, The Netherlands, Singapore, 118 ‘, or Thai s / t Italian / English) with Thaveeratana Leelanuja, Prapamonton Eiamchan

1:00 pm ROSSINI MULTISHOUSE 2

HORIZONS

NOSORIH (RHINO) by Oleh SENTSOV (Ukraine, Poland, Germany, 101 ‘, ov Ukrainian / Russian s / t Italian / English) with Serhii Filimonov, Yevhen Chernykov – VM18

15:30 ROSSINI MULTISHOUSE 2

VENICE 78

AN AUTRE WORLD by Stéphane BRIZÉ (France, 96 ‘, ov French s / t Italian / English) with Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain

18:00 ROSSINI MULTISHOUSE 2

OUT OF COMPETITION

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (EPISODES 1-2) by Hagai LEVI (USA, 115 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) with Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

21:00 ROSSINI MULTISHOUSE 2

OUT OF COMPETITION

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (EPISODES 3-4-5) by Hagai LEVI (USA, 178 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) with Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

9:00 am MULTISALLA ROSSINI 3

OUT OF COMPETITION

DEANDRÉ # DEANDRÉ STORY OF AN EMPLOYEE by Roberta LENA (Italy, 94 ‘, ov Italian s / t English)

12:00 pm MULTISALLA ROSSINI 3

OUT OF COMPETITION

THE LAST DUEL by Ridley SCOTT (USA, 152 ‘, vo English s / t Italian / English) with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

15:00 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 3

DAYS OF THE AUTHORS – VENETIAN NIGHTS

TONINO DE BERNARDI. A TIME A MEETING by Daniele SECRET (Italy, 52 ‘, ov Italian s / t English) with Tonino De Bernardi, Daniele Segre, Alessio Nicastro

18:00 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 3

CRITICISM WEEK – SPECIAL EVENT – CLOSING FILM

THE DERNIÈRE SÉANCE by Gianluca MATARRESE (Italy, France, 100 ‘, vo French with s / t Italian / English) – VM18

21:00 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 3

DAYS OF THE AUTHORS

LOVELY BOY by Francesco LITTERS (Italy, 105 ‘, ov Italian s / t English) with Andrea Carpenzano, Daniele Del Plavignano

09:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

VENICE 78

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 by Erik CRAZY (Philippines, 208 ‘, ov Filipino s / t Italian / English) with John Arcilla, Dennis Trillo

13:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

VENICE 78

AN AUTRE WORLD by Stéphane BRIZÉ (France, 96 ‘, ov French s / t Italian / English) with Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain

16:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

OUT OF COMPETITION

THE LAST DUEL by Ridley SCOTT (USA, 152 ‘, vo English s / t Italian / English) with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

21:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

OUT OF COMPETITION – CLOSING FILM

THE HIDDEN CHILD by Roberto ANDÒ (Italy, France, 110 ‘, vo Italian / Neapolitan dialect s / t Italian / English) with Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi

10:00 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 2

HORIZONS

WELA (ANATOMY OF TIME) by Jakrawal NILTHAMRONG (Thailand, France, The Netherlands, Singapore, 118 ‘, or Thai s / t Italian / English) with Thaveeratana Leelanuja, Prapamonton Eiamchan

1:00 pm IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 2

HORIZONS

NOSORIH (RHINO) by Oleh SENTSOV (Ukraine, Poland, Germany, 101 ‘, ov Ukrainian / Russian s / t Italian / English) with Serhii Filimonov, Yevhen Chernykov – VM18

15:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 2

VENICE 78

AN AUTRE WORLD by Stéphane BRIZÉ (France, 96 ‘, ov French s / t Italian / English) with Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain

18:00 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 2

OUT OF COMPETITION

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (EPISODES 1-2) by Hagai LEVI (USA, 115 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) with Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

21:00 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 2

OUT OF COMPETITION

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE (EPISODES 3-4-5) by Hagai LEVI (USA, 178 ‘, ov English s / t Italian / English) with Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

Sunday 12 September 2021

15:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

18:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

21:30 MULTISALLA ROSSINI 1

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

15:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

18:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM

21:30 IMG CINEMAS CANDIANI 1

SCREENING OF THE GOLDEN LION WINNING FILM