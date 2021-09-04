Venice 78 | The Card Counter, the conference: what weight does the sense of guilt have?

Paul Schrader returns to directing and to the Lido of Venice with a film in competition, complex and full of guilt. On the second day of the exhibition, they arrive in the Lagoon Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan, protagonists of The Card Counter, film born in collaboration with the great Martin Scorsese, already in our cinemas thanks to Lucky Red with the title de The Card Collector.

We know it. Redemption has always been a theme very dear to the American filmmaker, and in The Card Counter becomes one with the past and with that heavy sense of guilt that the character of Oscar Isaac it carries with it. A mysterious man, perhaps the “most mysterious” played to date by the Guatemalan actor.

As Isaac himself told in a press conference, the relationship between him and Schrader is something that has matured over time that dates back to his first auditions after leaving acting school. A mutual exchange that went on for years until the director found the most suitable role for him. A veteran, an outcast, a man who seems to have not yet understood how to forgive himself and who decides to live as a “supporting character” so as not to attract attention. The Card Counter it seems sewn on to the Star Wars actor, a basically lonely man who has to deal with the past, conscience and a shaky inner world.