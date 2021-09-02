From Penélope Cruz to Kirsten Dunst: celebs return to the lagoon. The 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival officially opens its doors.

The taxi boats of the Hotel Excelsior have no respite, thecomings and goings of stars it is continuous. Those who arrive at the Lido of Venice pass through here. Many have already arrived. From Carla Bruni to Adriana Lima, from Alba Rohrwacher with Saverio Costanzo to Kirsten Dunst, in competition with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”.

It has also arrived Maggie Gyllenhaal, here with her first film “The Lost Daughter” and accompanied by Peter Sarsgaard. Last night, at sunset time, there was a relaxed person on the terrace of the Excelsior Paolo Sorrentino in conversation with the minister of culture Dario Franceschini. While a few from them you put the godmother of the exhibition, Serena Rossi, paraded on the shoreline for photographers in an Armani suit and Cartier bracelet.

Today will be the day of Penélope Cruz And Pedro Almodóvar who will be on the red carpet to present “Madres paralelas”, the story of motherhood without a man next to it.

Meanwhile, among today’s surprises at the Lido there is a capricious one Georgina Rodriguez, partner of the footballer Ronaldo, here to pay homage to the Spanish director and to make the last catwalk in Italy, before moving to England where the champion will play from this season.

Among the great expectations of the next few days there are many international celebrities. Inside the scenes, among the stylists that count, there is a rumor of a certain return of Jennifer Lopez September 10, for the red carpet of “The last duel” alongside her boyfriend Ben Affleck, author of the film with Matt Damon. Follow us for updates