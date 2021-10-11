Venice 78, The Last Duel relaunches the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck duo

Saturday 11 September 2021 – Gallery

Yesterday the last evening red carpet before tonight’s on which the winners of this 78th edition will parade. And you couldn’t ask for anything better than a parade of Hollywood stars to close this show in style. In fact, they landed at the Lido, thanks to the film Out of Competition by veteran Ridley Scott, The Last Duel, the stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, historical couple of American cinema (from the Oscar with Will Hunting – Rebel genius 22 years ago) and great friends in private life. However, according to the gossip, the relationship was a bit faltering due to the difficult period Affleck went through which ended with the rapprochement with his former historian Jennifer Lopez, also present on the red carpet. A great revival of the 90s star system that tinged a bit of glamor and a bit of pink in the last hours of the festival.



On the other hand, the fashion show by Maria Travia Morricone, widow of the late Maestro, was of a completely different color, alongside Giuseppe Tornatore who, always out of competition, presented the moving Ennio, a great work in memory of the musician.

THE FILMS OF THE WEB ROOM

Last day of programming yesterday also for the Biennale Cinema Channel, where, however, it is still possible to retrieve some titles programmed in the past few days. One of them is The machine of images by Alfredo C. which convinced the spectators who defined it as a “beautiful montage documentary, made by mixing precious archive images”. Always on the side of the cinema of reality Tonino De Bernardi, still available for viewing until 13 September.