Venice 78: the most anticipated guests at the exhibition

From Kristen Stewart to Timothée Chalamet passing through Penelope Cruz, here is who will be on the red carpet of Venice 2021 in the coming days.

What prestigious guests will enrich the red carpet of the di Venice 78? After last year’s somewhat subdued edition at a glamorous level, the director Alberto Barbera – who, as usual, replies on Twitter to questions from fans about the arrival of this or that star – has promised that there will be no shortage of stars. internationals in attendance, with prestigious names including Kristen Stewart, Timothée Chalamet and Oscar winners Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz.

Ben Affleck

Roberto Benigni

Kristen Stewart

Jamie Lee Curtis

Anya Taylor-Joy

Isabelle Huppert

Benedict Cumberbatch

Kirsten Dunst

Olivia Colman

Oscar Isaac

Javier Bardem

Josh Brolin

Rebecca Ferguson

Timothée Chalamet

Denis Villeneuve

Toni Servillo

Claudio Santamaria

Elio Germano

Valeria Golino

Alba Rohrwacher

Jasmine Trinca

Silvio Orlando

Paolo Sorrentino

Gabriele Mainetti

Madres Paralelas: Penelope Cruz in a choral scene

The Spanish actress will be the protagonist of the opening night of the Venice Film Festival 2021 with Madres paralelas, and will also accompany Competencia oficial. Damon will be with his friend Ben Affleck for the world premiere of The Last Duel, while Stewart will be on the red carpet for Spencer, the highly anticipated film based on the life of Lady Diana. Another star of the opening night will be our local Roberto Benigni, one of the two Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement this year. The other will go to actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who will be in the Great Hall for the preview of the horror sequel Halloween Kills.

Loading... Advertisements

Other notable international appearances will be Anya Taylor-Joy, Isabelle Huppert, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Olivia Colman and Oscar Isaac, the latter at the Lido with three titles. One of these is the long-awaited blockbuster Dune, for which Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet will also arrive in the lagoon, together with director Denis Villeneuve.

On the Italian front there are equally memorable red carpets with presences of the caliber of Toni Servillo, Claudio Santamaria, Elio Germano, Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Jasmine Trinca and Silvio Orlando. Without forgetting the directors, such as Paolo Sorrentino and Gabriele Mainetti.

The Venice Film Festival will be held from 1 to 11 September, in presence at the Lido, with various security measures, including the obligation of the Green Pass to access the festival areas and the reduced capacity in the halls. The main competition jury will be chaired by Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Oscar winner for Parasite.