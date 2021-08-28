Venice 78, the most anticipated stars at the Venice Film Festival

ROME – Just a few days to the start of the 78th Venice Film Festival and the expectation is growing for the stars arriving at the Lido. After a 2020 edition ‘discharged’ due to the Covid-19 emergency, this year, green pass in hand, the big names, international and Italian, should not be missing. It starts with a lover of the event, Pedro Almodóvar, also present in the 2019 edition (during which he received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement) and last year. The Spanish director will open the exhibition on September 1 with ‘Madres Paralelas’ and will bring with him his muse and protagonist of the film, Penelope Cruz. Cruz also featured in the film ‘Compencia oficial’ with Antonio Banderas, which he could also peek at the kermesse. Hand in hand with the Spanish actress, however, the arrival of her partner is also expected Javier Bardem, in the cast of one of the most anticipated films of this edition, ‘Dune’. The sci-fi film, directed by Denis Villeneuve is the remake of the 1984 film of the same name, shot by David Lynch, who first adapted Frank Herbert’s book for the big screen. Protagonist Timothée Chalamet who will return to Venice two years after ‘The King’, presented in 2019. In the cast also Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and the sexy ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa.

Among the international stars who will walk the red carpet will certainly also be present Jamie Lee Curtis who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and will present ‘Halloween Kills’. There will be then Maggie Gyllenhaal who made his directorial debut with the adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel ‘The lost daughter’, in whose cast we find Dakota Johnson (’50 Shades of Gray’) and the prize Oscar Olivia Colman (“The Favorite ‘,’ The Crown ‘). The presence of Kristen Stewart (‘Twilight’) starring in ‘Spencer’ as Lady Diana. The arrival of is also expected Kirsten Dunst and Elisabeth Moss, in the cast of the new film by Jane Champion (first Palme d’Or at Cannes for a woman as director with ‘Piano lessons’) ‘The power of the dog’. At the end Ben Affleck And Matt Damon expected at the Lido on the last day of the festival for the presentation of ‘The last duel ‘ by Ridley Scott.

THE ITALIAN STARS AT THE VENICE CINEMA EXHIBITION

There will also be many made in Italy VIPs, among them Serena Rossi, godmother of the event, who will conduct the opening and closing ceremony. On the first day also Roberto Benigni who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

It’s still Claudio Santamaria and Pietro Castellitto, in the cast of the highly anticipated film by Gabriele Mainetti ‘Freaks out‘, Elio Germano (protagonist of ‘Latin America’ by the D’Innocenzo brothers), Toni Servillo, featured in several films of the festival, two of which in the official selection (‘It was the hand of God’ and ‘Qui rido io’), Valeria Golino, Riccardo Scamarcio, Jasmine Trinca, Benedetta Porcaroli, oils for ‘The Catholic school‘.