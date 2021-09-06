Venice 78, the turning point of the Critics’ Week: from ‘Mondocane’ to the memory of Valentina Pedicini

The Film Festival of Venice 2021 it is not only Sorrentino, Martone, Almodóvar, Mainetti, Villeneuve or Larraín. So in the middle of the Venice 78 journey we find ourselves counting what we have seen so far in one of its most important sections: the International Critics’ Week.

Here then, among the feature films, is the opening one, presented on September 1st. In the near future of aircraft that cut the sky of an Asian metropolis where dangers run online, some kids investigate the golden statues that appear to them in their dreams. Out of Competition in this section, Karmalink by Jake Wachtel is the first science fiction film produced in Cambodia. This first work combines a gaze dense with urban colors between visions a la Bong Joon-ho – this year president of the jury at the Mostra, moreover – and oriental traits from Big trouble in Chinatown in the creation of a vaguely lysergic world, visually intriguing but narratively wavering.

Everything revolves between the mystery of a spirituality applied to technology and the karmic morality made up of reincarnations and competition – rather than hostility – towards the corrupting West. The film seems to ask its audience: will the old concept of karma be better or a new super-computer in connection with all possible consciousnesses? Meanwhile, among the various signs of the film, we record QR codes tattooed on the chests of hacker boys who sell augmented reality as drugs. No holes in the vein or stripes to pull, but bright gems to be installed on the forehead. Other than our Green Pass tattooed on a teenager’s arm!

Let’s move on to a Taranto full of boundaries imposed by an environmental disaster. The spectrum of Ilva looms over every frame, even if nothing is obviously stated. In this alternate reality, beyond the grates around the yellow dust-covered areas, there is no law or justice, like that Mondocane (played by Dennis Protopapa) and Pisciasotto (with the bully and fragile face of Giuliano Soprano) thirteen-year-olds raised by a fisherman, manage to be enlisted in a contaminated baby gang, the Formiche. Yes, the name of the first very young actor on the set is the title of this very solid feature film debut by Alessandro Celli. The police are hunting for their secret hiding places and in the meantime impose sterilization on the poor people who manage to rake in the prohibited areas, while on other shores of the Mar Piccolo some beaches full optional they pamper their rich and carefree visitors.

Read Also Venice Film Festival 2021, La Caja is another candidate for the Golden Lion

Crazy walrus mustache and eyebrow instead, in his own admission thinking of Daniel Day-Lewis of Oil tankers, we find Alessandro Borghi in interpreting Testacalda. He hugs, caresses and rules his baby gang like a paternal big brother, full of scars on his head. Who knows what past will have broken it. Ambiguous accent among the markedly Apulians who are heard in the film, his is mysteriously devoid of cadences, but with some vowels at times drawn as in the speech of those who come from Eastern Europe but have lived Italy and its language fully for years. It is the umpteenth magnetic transformation of the Roman actor, who this time wanders between Urp waiting rooms and an oncology clinic abandoned in a sort of Mad Max Italian style without frills and with a lot of excellent awareness.

Many locations of the real Taranto are rewritten in a dystopian key with a mainstream highly salable and potentially international. Speaking of the reconstruction, time seems to have stopped in the nineties, both for the clothing of the characters and for the absence of digital trinkets. With the join venture between Minerva Pictures by Stefano Curti e Greenland of Rovere and Sibilia we can say that an admirable result has been achieved, generous with action, drama, eco-environmental background, friendly loyalties, betrayals and many other well-thought-out narrative tackings. With a protagonist, then, who looks almost like a very young Mel Gibson alla Taranto, as if we were in the Italian prequel of Interceptor. And a hopping soundtrack of funk. Everything is to be discovered, everything is to be loved in this Mondocane.

With Mother Praise we move to the Peruvian Andes for a production from France, Italy, Switzerland that inserts us with a sharp black and white reportage on a history of miners. A young worker is aiming for better earnings by moving away from the city and his family. Will he be able to find gold in the mountains? The isolation in a voiceover as striking as the images of the rocky landscape speak of what the devil mistakes for a little bit of luck. It takes a lot on those inaccessible peaks, to get by with a never harmless job. The dry and suggestive direction of Matteo Tortone along kilometers of stones and the vastness of nature uncontrollable and ruthless they speak with precious socio-anthropological value of the real world, of an immense corner of the world, yet unknown.

Loading... Advertisements

Still in Sic, we remain in the conceptual sphere of an imposing and unsurpassed nature where man is a drop in the sea. Like the shipwrecked protagonists of Eles transportan to death, who escaped with a sail from a Columbus caravel seeking escape and redemption. At the same time, a woman does the impossible to save her sister. The rocks of the Canaries surround each protagonist of this work directed by Helena Girón And Samuel M. Delgado, and the pictorial plot for which the authors opt at a certain moment puts everything on a level of narrative that goes beyond the contemplative. This is not about entertainment cinema but about art film, where the image is treated with a very specific liturgy leaving the narration a path of opposite paths to those of mainstream. It is a cinema that does not need history as canonically understood, but in which one must lose oneself, or be shipwrecked, in order to experience its deep meaning. Who knows if we will ever see it in our rooms.

There is no shortage of shorts, with the moving opening homage to Valentina Pedicini, who passed away in November at the age of 42 from cancer. His It was yesterday, the story of a disputed and unspeakable love, repeated at the top of the event, has already been in competition at the Critics’ Week in 2016. In that edition there was also Rossella Inglese, which he returns today with Eva, work that hints at continuing the reflection of the previous one Denise on the debasement of the female soul through the sexual exploitation of the body, but this time through an arduous metaphor from Eden to the present day.

The courts of Sic scanned in the middle of the event put a lot of pressure on the fingertips also on everyday life of real life. Like this Roman night from Valerio Ferrara proposes in a serious key the diatribe between Rome South and Rome North, coatti versus pariolini, which we have been accustomed to recently watching on social networks with Colic and Actual, laughing at it with light-hearted lightness. We are not on smartphones now, but on the big screen: in fact, here is the tragedy of jealousy. At stake a girl, a story of horns and an evening that could take the wrong turn. A sanguine and sincere work.

Still in competition, he replies from East Milan Federico Demattè with his Inchei. Some boys from the suburbs think about the future move from the shacks to Berlin fantasizing about what has been and what will come. Here even more truth between the relationships of the two main brothers with their mother. Both shorts are children of a cinema of the real that wants to remain anchored to stories coming from the street and inextricably linked to today, they represent two beautiful fragments of living contemporaneity.

To close he keeps them company The last one always turns off the light from Tommaso Santambrogio. Title for this purpose because the last of today. We remain in Milan, a couple, Valentina Bellé and Yuri Casagrande Conti, remain closed outside the house in the middle of the night, confined to the balcony adorned with plants where, instead of the proper functioning of the keys, they will emerge hidden cracks and unhappiness unnecessarily mentioned. A small tale of mutual incomprehensibility with extremely natural interpretations.