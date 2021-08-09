Venice, Almodovar pays homage to Raffaella Carrà in the new film – Ultima Ora

(by Alessandra Magliaro) (ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 09 – There is also a tribute to Raffaella Carrà whom the director loved and was a friend of in Madres Paralelas, the new film by Pedro Almodovar which will open in competition on September 1 the 78th Venice Film Festival.



Dressed in white, with a tight jumpsuit with a flared finish like the ones she wore at Canzonissima, and with a blond bob a ‘Raffa-like’ posing lets Penelope Cruz photograph herself while the titles of the El Deseo production scroll by.



These are the first images of the expected film with the participation of RTVE and Netflix which will be in cinemas in Italy from 28 October by Warner Bros. Pictures. Just on August 5, one month after his death, there was the last farewell to the Carrà in Porto Santo Stefano (Grosseto), in the Argentario where he spent his summers in the villa in Cala Piccola. Almodovar at the Cannes Film Festival, at the news of his death, had said: “I am heartbroken, I lost a friend I adored, all of Spain loved her, indeed they adore her” and she certainly could not have imagined that the scene of the film would become a way to remember it.



In the teaser trailer you get to know the story of the film: two women, Janis (Penelope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), are seen walking in the hospital wards, scared and tense, touching their bellies and are about to give birth. They are two single women, both in an unexpected pregnancy. Middle-aged Janis has no regrets and in the hours leading up to the birth she cheers for joy. Ana, on the other hand, is a frightened, contrite and traumatized teenager. Janis tries to cheer her up as they stroll down the hall like sleepwalkers. In the few minutes of the teaser you can see the other characters played by Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Julieta Serrano, Rossy De Palma.



Meanwhile El Deseo presented the poster of Madres Paralelas, awaiting the release on September 10 in Spain: the chosen image, represented on a red background, is that of a nipple with a drop of breast milk, in a frame in the shape of a human eye. (HANDLE).

