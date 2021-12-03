Venice and its lagoon: stories of craftsmanship and resistance

Calle del Fumo, in the district of Cannaregio, it is a narrow alley, the sun beats a little, and going all the way down to Fondamenta Nove, after passing Calle dei Buranelli. Here, a few steps from Ramo del Fico, is the laboratory of Gianni Basso and his son Stefano, where it is printed by hand as in the days of Gutenberg. An artisan workshop where the smell of ink, lead and wood spreads among drawers of characters, shapes, typographic machines and ancient printing presses. Basso learned his trade in the Mechitarist monastery of San Lazzaro degli Armeni, including movable type, Venetian red inks and Italian-made papers, to print unique products including business cards, ex libris and writing articles. He is known as “The Venetian Gutenberg” and his printing house over the years it has welcomed customers and simple onlookers from all over the world, including the Nobel Prize winner Iosif Brodskij. A story, his, which sums up well the value that craftsmanship has in Venice: a form of art and resistance, against the horde of tourist shops that have invaded the city or against the problems related to the crisis, not least that energy that has brought Murano glass factories to their knees following the surge in the cost of gas.

Bevilacqua fabrics

Knowledge inscribed in the DNA of a city, often implemented with ancient tools, as in the case of Luigi Bevilacqua weaving, founded in 1875, and today to all intents and purposes the oldest in Europe in business: just stop at the headquarters on the Grand Canal to be amazed in front of eighteenth-century warpers and looms that belonged to the Serenissima Silk School, on which we work again by hand and slowly (only a few tens of centimeters per day) the typically Venetian soprarizzo velvet.

Gianni Basso with his son Stefano

There are many Venetian stories like that of Gianni Basso, and many of these are told in the Guida di Repubblica “Venice Maxima”, directed by Giuseppe Cerasa, on newsstands from 30 November: a volume of over 500 pages that pays homage to the Serenissima through the places and people who populate its districts and the lagoon, but also characters from culture, cinema, art, theater, from Paolo Sorrentino to Philip Starck, from Natalie Portman to Penelope Cruz.

Glass, lace, papier-mâché, but also mosaics, fabrics, wooden forks and oars, gold leaves, movable type thus become the elements of an ancient and at the same time current grammar in shaping the story of a wonderful and indecipherable, amphibious city and winged, suspended between a very strong sense of belonging and the pitfalls of a hit and run tourism.

Elizabeth Mason

Craftsmanship is a manual knowledge that is still transmitted in the family, as in the case of Gianni Basso but also of Elizabeth Mason, among the very few to know the art of gilding, learned from his father Luciano, heir to a tradition that has its roots in the ancient art of the “indoradóri” who worked delicate leaves of pure gold suitably treated. In her workshop in the Santa Croce district, Elisabetta gives new life to frames, sculptures, decorations and carvings, through the traditional “mission” and “gouache” gilding techniques, but also restores the ancient splendor to the components of Venetian gondolas. with “mordant” gilding that takes into account the effects of water and salt on the surfaces.

“The Cathedral” of Aristide Najean

And, speaking of gondolas, woe to think that one of the Venetian symbols is built by a single person: it is a fascinating and long process, which sees the work of different artisans, gathered in the association El Felze between squerarióli who take care of the wooden structure, fondidóri that create the horses and other metallic ornaments, the intagiadóri that carve the sculptable superstructures and then tapessièri (upholsterers), beams forged bow irons and other steels, remèr who build the oars and forks where they rest.

Paolo Brandolisio

Among these, for example, there is the shop in Calle Corte Rota, in the Castello district Paolo Brandolisio inherited from the master Giuseppe Carli, among the first to make forcole and oars real works of design, exhibited at Moma in New York. But also the laboratory of Saverio Pastor, on the Fondamenta Soranzo, near the Guggenheim Museum, whose forcole are also loved by Frank Gehry.

Aristide Najean

Aristide Najean

French artist, painter and sculptor, he learned the art of glass from the greatest glass masters in Murano. The furnace where he prepares his works is known as “The Cathedral”: an imposing structure between high brick walls and old oak beams, where real light installations come to life, original works of art created with glass, melting painting and sculpture. His works are part of luxury hotels such as The Dorchester in London, Le Royal Monceau in Paris and Palazzina G in Venice, but also in private collections.

Calle di Odoardo n ° 10, Murano

Romulad Mesdagh

Romuald Mesdagh and Alessandra di Gennaro

They learned the art of mosaic at the Mosaic School of Friuli in Spilinbergo, a crossroads between East and West. Their workshop is a colorful succession of tiles in Murano glass and precious marble, well organized within the color libraries placed on the walls, but also hammers, blocks, cuts and cement glue, which contribute to the creation of mosaics in different styles , from classic to contemporary up to the Byzantine.

Artefact Mosaic Studio – Castello, 6477 / a, Barbaria de le Tole, Venice

Luigi Bevilacqua Fabrics

Founded in 1875, it is the oldest working weaving mill in Europe. We work by hand with vintage looms and warpers, respecting the techniques and quality levels of the past to give life to precious fabrics, velvets, damasks, broccatelli, satins, lampas that cannot be found elsewhere.

Luigi Bevilacqua Tessuti, S. Croce 1320, Venice

Valese Foundry

Valese Foundry

The last foundry left in insular Venice: founded by Luigi Valese in 1913, it was taken over by Carlo Semenzato who today continues in the wake of the traditional brass and bronze working, through the “stirrup” procedure, with the incandescent liquid metal poured into the molds. The showroom is located in San Marco, in Calle Fiubera, while the foundry is Madonna dell’Orto 3535.

Mauro Vianelloi (photo: Lorianna Claudia Manzo)

Mauro Vianello

Artisan and glass lamp artist, he creates works inspired by the art of the Bohemian Blaschka with original, complicated, practically unique executive techniques, combining blown glass with full glass, inventing colors and experimenting with firings at different times. Flora and fauna of the lagoon, sea anemones, fish, shells and iridescent jellyfish, come to life from the hands of the master lumist and from the transparencies of the glass.

Mauro Vianello – Handicraft of Art, Santa Croce 2251, Venice

Barbini mirrors

Barbini mirrors

An ancient family of mirrors that since the second half of the 16th century continues to write, with passion and foresight, the history of Murano glass: the laboratory is located on the island, in Calle behind the Orti 7, and is a forge of unique pieces that pay homage to Baroque fantasies of Venice of the 1700s and 1600s.

AAV Barbini Srl, Calle behind the Orti 7, Murano (VE)

Mario Berta Battiloro

Mario Berta Battiloro

At one time, the goldbeater he was the craftsman who, by beating gold with a large hammer, reduced it to a very thin sheet of leaf, to be worked for precious fabrics, for example, or jewels. A tradition that has its roots in the Byzantine culture and finds full correspondence in the sign founded in ’69 by Mario Berta and today carried on by his son-in-law Marino Menegazzo together with his family. The material is very delicate, the sheets are really thin and the processing is long and meticulous, it takes about eight hours, but the result is unique.

Mario Berta Battiloro, Cannaregio 5182, Venice