Venice, at the start of the Venice Film Festival, many stars expected for the 78th edition

The Lido of Venice lights up again for the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which will take place from 1st to 11th September 2021 . Eleven days that will see many Hollywood stars return to parade on the red carpet. The program is very rich: 122 films will be screened, of which 21 in competition. Italy will compete with 5 titles . Among these “It was the hand of God” from Paolo Sorrentino, making its debut in Venice. To compete for the Golden Lion there will be names of great charm, from the Spanish master Pedro Almodòvar, in competition with “Madres Paralelas“, to the Oscar-winning director Jane Campion, competing with “The power of the dog“. Among the most anticipated titles of this edition also”Spencer“, biopic about Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, And “The card collector” from Paul Schrader, inspired by the life of a former Abu Ghraib jailer. Among the big names expected in Venice, that of Roberto Benigni, who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Godmother of this edition is Serena Rossi , actress, singer and television host.

Departure with Benigni and Almodòvar

A start with a bang for the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival: in fact, the spotlights of the first red carpet will be shared Roberto Benigni And Pedro Almodòvar. The Italian director, comedian and Oscar winner will collect the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. “My heart is filled with joy and gratitude. It is an immense honor to receive such high recognition for my work“he commented Benign on the day of the announcement of the award, on April 15th. And who knows if he will still walk in the seats of the theater, like in Los Angeles in 1999 when he won the Oscar for “Life is Beautiful“. Soon after, in the hall, the lights will go out and the screening of the first film in competition will begin,”Madres paralelas“by the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodòvar.

Sorrentino and the other Italians in the competition

This edition of the Mostra del Cinema will also see the debut in Venice of another Italian Oscar winner : Paolo Sorrentino. The director will present “It was the hand of God“, set in the lively Naples of the 80s, with autobiographical references. In the cast Toni Servillo. The actor is also the protagonist of “Here I laugh” from Mario Martone. Here Servillo he plays the role of the Neapolitan playwright and actor Eduardo Scarpetta. Also among the Italians in competition Gabriele Mainetti with “Freaks out“, chronicle of extraordinary lives in Rome in 1943, where he returns to work with Claudio Santamaria after the success of “They called him Jeeg Robot“. Elio Germano is instead the protagonist of the thriller “Latin America” of the the D’Innocenzo brothers. The fifth Italian film in competition is “The hole” from Michelangelo Frammartino, story of an extraordinary enterprise with the discovery, in 1961, of the second deepest cave in the world, the Abyss of Bifurto, in Calabria.

Star and catwalks

Many stars will arrive on the red carpet of the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido of Venice. Starting from the first evening with Roberto Benigni and the cast of “Madres paralelas“with the splendid Penelope Cruz. They are then expected Timothée Chalamet, protagonist of the expected reboot of the blockbuster “Dunes“(tickets for the screening sold out); Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana; Benedict Cumberbatch, protagonist of “The power of the dog” from Jane Campion; it’s still Olivia Colman, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst. September 8 will instead be the evening of Jamie Lee Curtis: the actress will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and is also the star of “Halloween Kills“. They will also arrive Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, both in the cast of the new film by Ridley Scott, “The Last Duel“, which will be presented Out of Competition. And who knows if Ben Affleck is not giving a catwalk together with Jennifer Lopez, to seal the return of the flame between the two stars at the Lido of Venice.