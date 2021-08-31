Tuesday 31 August 2021 – 09:32

Venice at the start with the great Italian cinema and the return of the stars

From 1st to 11th September, with 5 of our directors in competition

Rome, 31 Aug. (askanews) – It will be the Italian Film Festival, with five films in competition directed by our directors, and the return of the great stars, the one to be held in Venice from 1 to 11 September. The festival, which this year sees Serena Rossi as godmother, will open with “Madres paralelas”, the new film by Pedro Almodovar, which will arrive at the Lido with its actress Penelope Cruz. And on the first evening the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will also be awarded to Roberto Benigni.



There is a lot of anticipation for Paolo Sorrentino and his “It was the hand of God”, an intimate and personal film shot in Naples with his actor Toni Servillo, who is also the protagonist of another work in competition, “Qui rido io ”by Mario Martone, on Eduardo Scarpetta, a key figure of the Italian theater, father of Titina, Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo. There is great curiosity for Gabriele Mainetti’s second film, “Freaks out”, which comes six years after the success of “Jeeg Robot”, postponed several times due to the pandemic. Played by Claudio Santamaria, Pietro Castellitto and many others, it is set in Rome in ’43, with circus performers looking for an escape from the city occupied by the Nazis. Instead, it is set in Latina and features Elio Germano in the new film by Fabio and Damiano D’Innocenzo, “Latin America”, a love story and thriller by the young directors recently awarded in Berlin. Closes the five Italians in competition “The hole” by Michelangelo Frammartino, set in Calabria.





Contending for the Golden Lion to the Italians there will be, among others, Jane Campion with “The power of the dog”, Maggie Gyllenhaal with “The Last daughter”, Pablo Larrain with “Spencer”, Paul Schrader with “The Card Counter “. And with the international films the big stars will return to the Lido and also the parties, even if more sober and with all the anti Covid precautions. Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst will arrive with Jane Campion, there is great anticipation for Kirsten Stewart and “her” Princess Diana and for the cast of “Dune”, the out-of-competition film by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac. Penelope Cruz as well as in Almodovar’s film is the protagonist of “Competencia oficial” and will be on the red carpet with her Spanish colleague Antonio Banderas, while Jessica Chastain will accompany the film “Scenes from a wedding”. The actress everyone wants to see parading on the red carpet is “The Chess Queen” Anya Taylor Joy, star of “Last night in Soho”, in which she plays an aspiring 1960s singer. While surely Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will blow photographers and fans alike when they arrive for the presentation of Ridley Scott’s “The last duel”.Fla Fla / int5

