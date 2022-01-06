Venice, Bill Gates buys the historic Hotel Danieli • Imola Today

Venice, Bill Gates invests in Italy: bought two historic hotels. Bill Gates goes shopping in Italy and wins two historic hotels in one fell swoop: the Danieli in Venice and the San Domenico in Taormina, which thus become the property of the company “Four Seasons”, which is headed precisely by the billionaire entrepreneur founder of Microfoft.

Actually, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it is in general on Italy that Four Season focuses, which has put its sign on the San Domenico di Taormina (bought in 2016 for 52.2 million, exceeding the offer of the Emir of Qatar Al-Thani by 200 thousand euros) and the Four Seasons in Milan, both owned by the Statuto group, reopened after complete renovation.

Hotel Danieli, the renovation

The independent hôtellerie brand – continues Corriere – has already prepared the masterplan of the new Danieli entrusting the renovation of the building to the designer Pierre Yves Rochon, which will come to have 200 rooms and will be ready in 2024. The American King Street fund has set up the financing and provided the capital for the renovation works, estimated at around 30 million euros. The Danieli is the oldest hotel in Venice, in uninterrupted activity for 200 years. affaritaliani.it

Share