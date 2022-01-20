Venice, Covid outbreak: 8 positive players, the match with Inter at risk

The Sportface website reveals the results of the molecular swabs carried out yesterday by the lagoon club

Shortly before the internal peer with Empoli, the Venice had communicated the positivity of four elements of Zanetti’s team, without however disclosing the names. In the bill, they were missing Johnsen, Romero, Haps And Mazzocchi: easy to think it was the four of them who were infected. Now the alarm increases: from the rapid swabs carried out yesterday, other positive aspects emerged that prompted the medical staff to subject the elements concerned to the test with the molecular buffers to confirm whether or not the positivity is positive.

According to the portal Sportfacein total they would now be eight infected footballers plus six members of the technical staff. After the ok to the new protocol, with 9 positives among the players, the competent ASL can block the team group. In short, the match with Inter on Saturday is a risk of postponement.

The club statement: “Venezia FC announces that, in addition to the cases recorded on 15 January, during the tests carried out daily by the team group in the last few days, 10 positive Covid 19 positives emerged. In total, therefore, 14 positives in the team group are reported. competent health authorities, the members have been promptly placed in isolation according to current regulations and will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol “.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 11:18)

