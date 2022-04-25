Venice dies of Covid at 42: he had never wanted to get vaccinated

Santina Zampieri

She was 42 years old, with no particular pathologies behind her, but Covid did not give her a chance. Santina Zampieri died on Friday, after a hospitalization that lasted weeks. The woman, who is not vaccinated, lived in via Basse in Campolongo Maggiore, in the Venetian area.





Sunny and always smiling “We are shocked – says the mayor Mattia Gastaldi – she was a sunny woman, always smiling and well known in the town also because she was active in the parish. I express my condolences to the whole family. As an administration we are ready to give maximum help and support ». Santina Zampieri worked as a clerk in a company in Villatora di Saonara in the Padua area. He had contracted Covid in March. Some of her family members also tested positive with her. Initially it seemed that the disease was progressing without any particular problems. But after a few days the picture had worsened. His family members had become negativized, while his condition had rapidly worsened. She felt more and more tired and had begun to have breathing difficulties which had become more and more acute, forcing her to be hospitalized in Dolo.

The aggravation of conditions Santina had remained in the dolese hospital for a few days, but her body did not respond to medical care. She had then been transferred to the Angel, the province’s hub hospital for a desperate attempt to save her. But there was nothing to do: Covid had by now heavily affected the lungs. Campolongo Maggiore, a town of just over 10 thousand inhabitants, is in mourning. Also because the woman, according to what those who knew her say, was healthy before contracting the virus. “I saw her in a pastry shop about 3 months ago – says the former mayor of Campolongo Andrea Zampieri – it seemed to me that he was fine. We said goodbye and had a chat as always. We had done elementary school together, we had known each other for a lifetime. It has always been sunny, proactive. It was she who organized the reunion with old companions over a pizza. I’m very sorry”.

Still deaths Santina Zampieri leaves her mother Ida, her brothers Giuseppe, Matteo and Giovanni and her sister Mariella. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 3.30 pm, in the church of Campolongo. In the last 15 days, there have been 21 Covid deaths in the Venetian. Mostly very elderly, multi-pathological people. And just last week the director of the prevention department of the USL 3 Vittorio Selle had made a new appeal to vaccination, also in light of the low adhesion of the over 80s to the fourth dose: in the Venetian area, only 5% of the over eighty-year-olds have so far made or booked it. «I invite everyone not to postpone the fourth dose – said Selle – and I also invite those who have not yet done the first to go to the hubs. It is true that the new variants seem less aggressive from a clinical point of viewbut in large numbers the serious cases emerge and we still travel at an average of over 1000 new cases per day ».