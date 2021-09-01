Venice Film Festival 2021: here’s who will be there, from Penelope Cruz to Ben Affleck

The 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is about to begin. And there are many stars expected on the red carpet.

There will be Serena Rossi, godmother of the Festival, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who will present the film “Halloween Kills” and, in addition, will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Also present were the spouses Penelope Cruz, for “Madres Paralelas” by Pedro Almodovar, and Javier Bardem, for “Dune”, a film for which Timothée Chalamet will also be present.

Dakota Johnson and Olivia Crown will parade on the red carpet with director Maggie Gyllenhaal to present “The Lost Daughter”, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. Kristen Stewart will also be at the Lido of Venice, where her interpretation of Lady Diana in “Spencer” will be shown.

Do not miss the director Jane Champion with Kirsten Dunst and Elisabeth Moss for “The Power of The Dog”. Another big name that we will see on the red carpet is Ben Affleck – it is unknown if he will be with Jennifer Lopez – Matt Damon and Jodie Comer, for “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott.

Long awaited Anya Taylor-Joy (you will surely remember her for The Chess Queen) with the film “Last Night in Soho”. There will also be Jacqueline Bisset (“Madeleine Collins”), Gerard Depardieu (“Illusions perdues”), Helena Bonham Carter, the narrator of “Three Minutes” and Isabelle Huppert with “Promises”.

As for Italy, we will be present with five titles in competition. On the red carpet we will see Claudio Santamaria and Pietro Castellitto, for “Freaks Out”, Jasmine Trinca and Benedetta Porcaroli, for “La Scuola Cattolica” and also Toni Servillo, with two films: “Qui rido io”, where he plays the actor Eduardo Scarpetta , and “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino.