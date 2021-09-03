Venice Film Festival 2021, is Timothée Chalamet the «new DiCaprio»?

At the Venice Film Festival 78 arrived. Highly anticipated. Timothée Chalamet, 25, star of Dunes, Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster out of competition, has found – despite the strict anti Covid measures – dozens of fans waiting for him, willing to do anything to get a peek at their idol. Because the New York actor launched when he was only 21 years old Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino, today he is among the most popular American stars. So much so that, as the Guardian, now we talk about Chalamania. Modern version of the DiCapriomania of which adolescents were the victim when in 1997 it came out Titanic with the then 23 year old Leonardo DiCaprio. “So beautiful as to go crazy, the DiCaprio mania explodes,” wrote Repubblica in March 1998.

Today is the time of Timothée obsession. Exploded thanks to the splendid interpretation of Timothée in Call Me by Your Name. with which it became the youngest Oscar nominated in the past 80 years. Then to keep it alive came many other important films: Lady Bird, Hot Summer Nights, Beautiful Boy, The King, Little Women… But he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground: «I don’t know how all this is possible, it’s absurd. I am grateful to be able to work and to being able to pay my bills by myself»He said a few years ago. He hasn’t won the Oscar yet, but he has already taken home dozens of awards, including the one for the biggest star of tomorrow. Where does he keep them? «My mother has them, she put them on next to the trophies won as a kid with sports competitions, when I dreamed of becoming a footballer. In practice, now, they are his, “said with a laugh the French-American actor who virtually received from DiCaprio the scepter of the new promise of cinema.

Timothée has a lot in common with his predecessor. Handsome, androgynous, talented, he is an irresistible mix of mystery, innocence and sensuality. All bonuses, when it comes to winning the hearts of teenagers (and not only). Son of a reporter French who works for the United Nations and of a former American dancerBilingual since he was born, Chalamet dropped out of Columbia University to be a full-time actor. Not even DiCaprio liked to study: the Oscar winner doesn’t even have a diploma in his pocket. Another point of contact: both started from the TV series. Both, after the film that consecrated them, have never stopped.

But while 20-year-old DiCaprio flirted with (almost) every supermodel of the time (from Bridget Hall to Naomi Campbell to Helena Christensen), the heartthrob Timothée (even co-workers like Jennifer Lawrence have admitted they have a crush on him) seems more prone to lasting loves. From 2013 to 2017 he was engaged to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone, his classmate at the The Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. P.oi in his life has arrived Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. The two fell in love in 2018 on the set of The King. In 2020 the news of the break up, but perhaps the final word on their history has not yet been written. The two in fact, just recently, were reviewed together. we’ll see

