Venice Film Festival 2021, the couple from Oscar Ben Affleck and Matt Damon arrive

They called them the terrible kids of Hollywood. It’s not for everyone to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in their early twenties. It was 1997 and Will Hunting – Rebel genius one of those films that would go down in history. Matt Damon And Ben Affleck they had made it. Their careers, their highs (and even lows) are there to prove it. That successful drunkenness must have had serious consequences if it took them 25 years for them to get back to writing something together. Just the two of them. But there is one thing that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have always kept away from everything: their friendship. So here they are at Venice Film Festival 2021 to present, Out of Competition and in world premiere, The last duel. The film they wrote and interpret (directed by Ridley Scott). The Oscar-winning couple of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius She is back. Or maybe, as they say, she never left.

Friendship born in high school

Because as schizophrenic as their lives have become, Matt and Ben are still tied to those Southie kids. The neighborhood of Boston where they grew up. They met. They lived a common life. Born in 1970 Matt Damon, 1972 Ben Affleck, they attended the same high school. With Matt’s brother, Kyle, who said, “They weren’t popular kids. They were considered theater addicts. ” Words reaffirmed by Affleck, who gives credit to his friend for allowing him to contextualize a passion that had hitherto been solitary. It is no coincidence that their first script has two best friends at the center. Different, but inextricably linked.

Tears on the set of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius

Now that so many years have passed and so much has been written about them, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back to talking about themselves. Without the film filter anymore. But in an interview for the American Gq. The first memory is that of the first day of shooting on the set of Will Hunting – Rebel genius. Robin Williams And Stellan Skarsgård they are shooting a scene together. Suddenly, the tears. “Sometimes those moments hit you treacherously,” explains Matt. “And that was another one of those moments we never thought would come. Seeing not just the actors, but those actors, saying the things we wrote, was like… oh my. A mixture of joy and disbelief. And relief. And gratitude. It was a really good moment ».

“I remember Ben crying,” Damon continues. “Now, memory is a funny thing, as we know, so you should ask it, but my memory is we were both in tears. I think, as far as I remember, I put my hand on his shoulder. While those boys were acting… ». Ben Affleck confirms the memory. “True, we both cried. It didn’t surprise me at all to see Matt cry. I was a little surprised crying with him. But maybe he says the same about me. “

“That moment, that day, was all we thought about. It was all we had focused on and never really believed it would ever happen. In a way it represented the sum total of what we were trying to do ».

Ben Affleck saved from Matt Damon’s friendship

Actor and director Ben hasn’t had an easy life in recent years. Separation from the mother of his children, alcohol problems, bad relationships. An intense period also on the working front. Fortunately for him, in his, there has always been a fixed point: Matt Damon.

“I can’t speak for Matt, but my mental health has really benefited from having someone I grew up with and have known since childhood,” Affleck revealed. “And I was experiencing something similar in being in the public eye for more than 20 years. Someone with whom I could honestly reflect, talk, be myself. Being with someone I knew why we were friends, was interested and loved me. because I loved him. I often think of people who are successful and pushed into this vortex. I wonder how they do it without having someone to talk to. Who can they trust? Who knew them before? This relationship that we have has been an invaluable asset to me. And I think, I hope, it is also for Matt. “

What Matt Damon thinks of Ben Affleck

Definitely yes, judging by his words. Matt Damon, in fact, explained why he doesn’t like talking about Ben in public. Because theirs is so much more than the Hollywood poster friendship so often described. “I mean, I don’t want to be his friend in public, you know what I mean?” Damon tries to explain. “It’s too important a friendship. And it goes beyond career or other public things. He is a significant part of my life that cannot be given to public consumption ».

