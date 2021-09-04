Venice Film Festival 2021: the most beautiful dresses seen on the red carpet from the past to today

The Venice Film Festival 2021 is coming from 1st to 11th September. Waiting to discover the dream dresses that actresses and stars protagonists of the 78th edition of the film festival will wear this year in the lagoon, let’s retrace together the most beautiful looks ever, seen on the red carpet from the past to today. How can we forget the sublime creation in signature tulle Dior chosen by Jennifer Lawrence in 2017, the actress appeared to be the protagonist of an opera on the proscenium of the Teatro alla Scala; or the dress Versace off the shoulder worn by a super sexy Scarlett Johansson in 2013? In the photo gallery you will also find the unforgettable candy pink outfit Prada – with maxi bow behind the neck – worn by Gwyneth Paltrow at the Venice Film Festival 2011; or the maison’s immaculate one-shoulder peplum dress Dior worn by a Natalie Portman pregnant in 2016. And again, the protagonists of the red carpet of the latest editions of the Venice Film Festival as the charming Tilda Swinton in Chanel, with golden jewel mask, in 2020; or Lily Rose Deep, always in Chanel, a very young diva of the 2019 Festival. But also a dive into the past to rediscover how the stars we still love today were like yesterday, like the very elegant Beatrice Borromeo who walked the famous scarlet carpet in 2006 with a slip dress designed by Alberta Ferretti.

Scroll through the photo gallery to rediscover the most beautiful looks ever seen on the red carpet of the lagoon waiting for the Venice Film Festival 2021.