Venice Film Festival 2022: 11 Movie Premieres You Must See

Noah Baumbach offers us this film after a pause after Scenes of a Marriage. A wacky adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel about a Hitler Studies professor (Adam Driver) and his complicated wife (Greta Gerwig), whose lives are threatened by a toxic event. You will see sharp dialogues and a climate of existential doubt.

A semi-autobiographical film which follows the journey of a journalist and documentary filmmaker in Mexico, facing a family crisis. Taking into account that Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is one of the favorites at the Oscars (he has won two consecutive statuettes for best director for his last two feature films, Birdman in 2014 and The Revenant in 2015), it seems more than likely that he will also receive the recognition of Venice 2022.

After more than a decade of rewrites, filming changes and controversiesthe sentimental film Andrew Dominic finally comes to the big screen Anne of Arms completely melting into the role of Marilyn Monroe, a diva who struggles to cope with the price of fame. If we add to bobby cannavale in the role of her second husband, Joe DiMaggio; a Adrian Brody as her third husband, Arthur Miller; plus meticulous production design, stunning costumes and stunning photography, we’re sure to hit the big time. awards season.

The thoughtful and heartbreaking continuation of the film El padredirected by Florian Zeller, is another no-nonsense film interpretation, part of the trilogy about a tense family dynamic: the story of a fighter, played by the charming Hugh Jackman, whose idyllic life with his partner and their baby is altered by the arrival of his ex-wife and a depressed teenage son. They complete this cast of stars Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkinswhose masterful performance in the first part, earned him the Oscar for best actor.

