Venice Film Festival 2022: Paul Schrader received the Golden Lion of honor

paul schrader picked up last Saturday the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for a career that is the best “possible example for young filmmakers”, in the words of Martin Scorseseand an example of an original and intellectual filmmaker, according to Sigourney Weaver.

Scorsese participated in the ceremony held at the Palazzo del Cinema de la Mostra through a video in which he spoke of an “extraordinary artist”, his “friend paul schrader“.

Schrader wrote the script for ‘Taxi Driver’ (1974) and collaborated on those of ‘Raging bull’ (1980) or ‘The last temptation of Christ’ (‘The last temptation of Christ’, 1988), he recalled Scorsese, who unequivocally expressed his admiration for the honoree.

The words of Martin Scorsese and Sigourney Weaver for Paul Schrader

“My respect for him as an artist has grown with every movie he’s done,” he said. Martin Scorsesewhich highlighted that paul schrader he has worked in the worst possible conditions and has always known how to adapt to the circumstances, which has allowed him to “always make the film he wanted to make”.

He added, “Her career is a shining beacon of self-expression, she has never stopped growing as an artist. I can’t think of a better role model for filmmakers preparing their first film. Those of you who feel discouraged, watch and be adapt and survive as Paul has.

Something you agreed on Sigourney Weaverone of the protagonists —together with Joel Edgerton— of the last work of paul schrader‘Master Gardener’, presented this Saturday out of competition in Venice.

Weaver highlighted his “extraordinary work” and assured that he is much more than a great director. He recalled that he began as a critic, in 1974 he wrote his first script and shortly after he directed his first film and has created a “diverse career” that has ranged from realism to terror or social criticism, but “always unconventional, original and intellectual” .

He has been “a beacon for American cinema for 50 years” and has shown that it is possible to develop “a personal career in commercial film and work both intellectually and emotionally” to achieve “a vision of one’s own”.

Paul Schrader and his Golden Lion

Next, paul schrader received the Golden Lion from the president of the Venice Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, and wanted to thank God, my family and my representatives, in that order, for the award.

In addition to citing some of the people who have helped him create and define himself as a person, beyond his family. Among them, Scorsese, Robert Bresson or Charles Eames.

“We are not exaggerating when we say that he is one of the most important American auteurs of his generation, a filmmaker deeply influenced by European cinema and culture, a screenwriter who is stubbornly independent but able to navigate the Hollywood system with ease,” he said. director of venice festivalAlberto Barbera announcing this Golden Lion.

paul schrader (Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1946) has written and directed more than thirty films, including “American Gigolo” (1980), “Touch” (1997) or “Affliction” (1999).

In 2019 he was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for the thriller “First reformed”, with Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, premiered precisely at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

(With information from EFE).

