Venice Film Festival, a bridge between cultures

The Venice Film Festival, the oldest film festival in the world, was born as a section of the Biennale in 1932, when cinema passed from silent to sound. An internationally defined review since the first edition in which 37 films participated, including short films, feature films and documentaries, from Italy, France, Germany, USA, USSR, Great Britain, Holland, Poland and Czechoslovakia. First film screened, on August 6, 1932, was “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde ”by the American Robert Mamoulian on the terrace of the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido, the luxurious hotel that still welcomes many protagonists of the film star system in its Art Nouveau-Moorish atmosphere.

The biennial character of the exhibition was maintained only for the subsequent edition of 1934 since the success of the event led the organizers not only to make it annual but to create, a few hundred meters from the Excelsior, the new Palazzo del Cinema, with the adjacent Casino (now converted for some time to serve the Exhibition), in the rationalist style of the time.

The history of the Venice Film Festival is inevitably connected to the socio-political events that have taken place in the almost ninety-year history of the event. After the first years of great international openness, political pressure followed that gradually made the review increasingly autarchic, limited to the allied countries before the impending conflict. Despite the growing influence of cultural obscurantism, already in these first editions of the Festival, films, directors and actors who have indelibly marked the seventh art, among these, just to name a few, the directors Rene Clair, John Ford, Frank Capra, rookie Roberto Rossellini; the actors Jean Gabin, Amedeo Nazzari, Paola Borboni, Vittorio De Sica, Hedy Lamarr, aka Hedy Kieslerova, made famous for being the first nude actress on screen in the Czechoslovakian film Extase; and films such as Renoir's "The Great Illusion", Leni Riefensthal's "Olympia", Walt Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs". The rebirth of Italy after the Second World War corresponds to the relaunch of the Venetian festival which from 1946 to 1968 welcomed the best of world cinema production, taking Neorealism and then the Italian Comedy at the same time. In a Europe divided by the Iron Curtain, the Venice Film Festival, as well as all the Biennale events, has the great merit of having always kept open the artistic dialogue between East and West, proof of this is the constant presence of films in Venice of the so-called socialist countries alongside Hollywood productions, auteur cinema, especially Italian and French, as well as films from the Far East. From Kubrick, to Venice with "Lolita", to Visconti, from Fellini to Monicelli, from Tarkovskij (Golden Lion for "Ivan's childhood") to Kurosawa, from Alain Delon to Brigitte Bardot, from Wajda to Pasolini, from Mastroianni to Gassman to Rosanna Schiaffino, from Catherine Deneuve to Michelangelo Antonioni, just to try to remember some of the countless protagonists of the cinematographic firmament of the time who arrived in the lagoon before the fury of the 1968 cultural revolution hit the exhibition, a protest that imposes transforming the Venetian event, from 1969 to 1979, into a non-competitive event.

The Golden Lions return in 1980 with the ex aequo victory of “Alexander the Great” by Theo Angelopoulos, “Atlantic City” by Louise Malle and “Gloria” by John Cassavetes. First Leone d’Oro to a female director the following year to Margarethe Von Trotta for “Anni di Piombo”. In short, on the wings of the lion, the exhibition resumes its research flight on world cinema and here comes the Lido Wim Wenders “The state of things”, Rainer Fassbinder, Peter Greenway, Moretti, Chabrol, Scorsese, James Ivory, Zanussi, Kieslowski, Peter Weir… with a copious participation of the “Far East” cinema, Zhang Yimou and Mira Nair, “Monsoon Wedding”, just to name two.

And so on until the recent editions with the stars, Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Johnny Depp, Joaquin Phoenix …, who no longer venture among the huts to be photographed on the Lido beach, nor do they mix with the patrons. of bars and restaurants, but they pass, strictly unapproachable, from the golden rooms of the hotels to the red carpet of the Palazzo del Cinema enclosed in their unscratchable cloud of notoriety.

Even the life of the paparazzi, regimented in front of the “photo call” for the “mugshot” photo of the stars, is no longer the adventurous and fun one of the Sixties, when the stars and stars of the cinema needed to create or certify their popularity through the flashes of the flashes. But even if times change the soul of photographers has not become bourgeois, the desire for the scoop has remained. And so on board darting small boats they still immortalize accomplices glances and the fluttering of mischievous legs of the stars who are ferried from Venice to the Lido aboard the elegant water taxis that in the lagoon are said to be, in case of need, an unusual theater of love affairs.

All this is still today after almost ninety years the wonderful, dreamlike, caravanserai of cinema, virtual representation of harsh reality, of daring dreams or disturbing nightmares that make us feel concrete emotions.

An indefinable world of art and glamor which, thanks to the effective organization of the Biennale, has continued in attendance in the lagoon, unlike other festivals, despite the worst pandemic of the last century. But perhaps this is just another of the miracles of the “Fairy Tale of Venice”, the city where pigeons walk, lions are winged, buildings come out of the water and humanity moves on the vaporetto, in short, the ideal set to host the ephemeral, magnificent, boundless, cinematic art. A pleasure that we cannot, nor do we want, to do without.

