Venice Film Festival Day 6: ‘Argentina, 1985’, Santiago Miter’s brutal exercise in historical memory with an incredible Ricardo Darín – CINEMABLEND

What’s new from the director of ‘La Cordillera’ is based on real events: the judicial process known as the Juicio a las Juntas against the soldiers responsible for the Argentine dictatorship.

Argentina, 1985the new film by director Santiago Mitre, is the star of today’s critics from the venice festival. The film, starring Ricardo Darín, is based on real events and narrates what are known as Trials of the Military Boards responsible for the Argentine dictatorship. Above these lines you can find a video with the review of the publisher of SensaCinema Alexander G. Calvo in which he tells what he thought of the film.

Mitre, who has directed titles such as The range, Pauline Y The student; has done with Argentina, 1985 your particular jfk. In the script he is accompanied by Mariano Llinás, director of Extraordinary Stories. And in front of the camera we find Ricardo Darín, who gives life to Julio Strasserathe prosecutor in charge of the trial against the military junta that governed Argentina between 1976 and 1983.

As G. Calvo points out about the actor: “Ricardo Darin, president. Ricardo Darin is incredible. Ricardo Darín is as always: God level. It’s amazing how Ricardo Darín is, but it’s nothing new. Ricardo Darín is one of the best actors of recent years and it is really incredible, too, how he is in Argentina, 1985“.





With this film, Miter has managed to carry out “a brutal historical memory exercise. It is judicial cinema, political cinema and historical cinema. It is valid not only for the survival of memory, it is also a reconstruction exercise so that we know how to face the fears that threaten us today and in the future”.

As he concludes: “The capacity that Argentina, 1985 to distill everything that was important without giving in to gratuitous things, but focusing on the dramatic apparatus of the film, it works tremendously well for him and that is really complicated and Miter does it great.

