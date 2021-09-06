Venice Film Festival, Khaby Lame: “I want to become like Will Smith”

He did menial jobs then, thanks to his own imagination, he suddenly became a real social star. Let’s talk about Khaby Lame, 109.7 million followers on TikTok, and 40.8 on Instagram. The young man, born in Senegal in 2000, but in Italy since he was one year old, made his debut on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival.

Interviewed, Khaby said: “My videos are very simple, I don’t even use a pedestal. I start the phone and start recording .. my secret is simplicity itself, a facial expression is enough ”. Then he revealed his dreams in the drawer: “I want to study cinema, I would like to become an actor like Will Smith, he has been my inspiration since I was a child ”. “There will not be this immediacy but a lot of work behind it, I will prepare myself properly and I hope one day to enter this world”, he added with determination. Finally, a confession about the family: “My parents don’t work because of Covid, they have the cash (integration, ed). Thanks to my videos I can help them but I’m not rich. With TikTok you don’t really earn what they say ”.