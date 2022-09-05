Venice Film Festival, Laura Chiatti with high seduction. Same as Angelina Jolie

Laura Chiatti leaves everyone breathless with an evening dress that plays on seduction by Dolce & Gabbana. And this time it is she who wins the crown of queen of the Venice Film Festival 2022 with a look that is dangerously reminiscent of Angelina Jolie.

Laura Chiatti, the Dolce & Gabbana dress

Laura Chiatti is fantastic on the red carpet of Venice79, which ends on 10 September. The actress wears a fabulous black dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The model consists of a strapless bustier with a sweetheart neckline that enhances the décolleté and a long, very light and transparent skirt that the actress wears without stockings. Her dress is paired with very high black jeweled sandals.

Born in 1982, Chiatti turned 40 last July and has a perfect, lean and toned body. She indulges photographers enchanted by her blue eyes with an even deeper gaze thanks to the skilful makeup that focuses on black eyeliner, while her lips are lit with a matte red lipstick. Her jewels are minimal but very precious, rigid bracelet and thin necklace, created by Cartier.

Thanks to her long hair combed back and the tattoo on her arms, Chiatti looks like the double of Angelina Jolie that of the red carpet has set fire to several.

Laura Chiatti responds to the criticism on Instagram

On her Instagram profile Laura shared a series of photos from the red carpet of The Whale and comments: “I don’t leave home a little … but when I go out !!!”. The reaction of the fans is amazing, everyone agrees that it is beautiful, indeed “divine”. “And all dumb 🤫 wonderful! 🔥🔥🔥 ”,“ Absolutely the most beautiful ❤️ ”. And again: “The most beautiful and fascinating 👏❤️”, “Stretch everyone! 💣 💣 💣 💣 💣 💣 “. “You pierce the screen, the lens, the hearts, everything🔥”.

But there are also those who express some perplexity on the dress that reveals too much. “Practically in a bathing suit..😮”. And Chiatti promptly replies: “I can afford a bathing suit even on a red carpet 🤷‍♀️ these are fortunes!”.

On the other hand, nothing can be said about the magnificent look chosen by the actress who won arduous challenges on the red carpet. In fact, in the same evening beloved couples such as Francesca Barra and Claudio Santamaria, Elodie with a refined black dress by Valentino, Penelope Cruz among the most awaited and admired divas of Venice79, Francesca Chillemi with a long silk dress that focuses on the décolleté paraded.