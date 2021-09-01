Venice Film Festival, Mattarella at the Lido. Benigni Golden Lion

The 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival 2021 starts, the stars return to the Lido: tonight the President of the Republic will also be in the Sala Grande Sergio Mattarella, to watch the preview of the film by Pedro Almodóvar “Madres parallelas”. But it will also be the evening of Roberto Benigni, that he will receive from the godmother Serena Rossi, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

And here is the guide to get to know the program of the exhibition day by day:

Wednesday 1st September

It begins, for the first time, with Spain: Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar present “Madres paralelas“, a motherhood between two very different women, one mature, the other very young, both without a man next to her.

Thursday 2nd September

A story set in 1920s Montana is that of “The power of the dog” (based on the novel by Tomas Savage), played by Benedict Cumberbatch, present at the exhibition together with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (husband and wife on and off screen).

“It was the hand of God“, from Paolo Sorrentino, with Toni Servillo, Filippo Scotti, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo. Naples, mid-80s: Fabietto grows up, while Maradona is the king of the team and the city. Between family, friends, dreams. It’s a tragedy … Sorrentino returns to Venice, for the first time in the race.

“The Card Counter“ by Paul Schrader, with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe. A former Abu Ghraib jailer, after 8 years in prison for violating human rights, tries to make up for himself. But the ghosts of the past return. All time. First film by Oscar Isaac, king of the festival with 3 films

Friday 3 September

“Spencer” by Pablo Larrain, with Kristen Stewart. The weekend when Lady Diana decided to change her life. And it shocked the Royal Family. The Chilean Larrain returns to the Lido, with another female portrait after that of Jackie Kennedy (Natalie Portman).

“The Lost Daughter” by Maggie Gyllenhaal, with Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Alba Rohrwacher. A teacher on vacation and a young woman who will turn her life upside down.

Saturday 4th September

“Il Buco” by Michelangelo Frammartino. The second Italian film in competition. Calabria, 1961: a group of speleologists ventures into the deepest cave in Europe. A sheep shepherd is the only witness to their enterprise. Silent film.

“Competencia Oficial“ by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, with Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez. A film about cinema: a millionaire decides to produce the film that will win all the prizes in the world. Find the director and the two protagonists. But they hate each other. The comedy is produced by the Almodovar brothers.

Sunday 5th September

“Sundown” by Michel Franco, with Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg: is the story of a Western couple in Mexico.

“Illusion Perdues” by Xavier Giannoli, with Benjamin Voisin, Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Xavier Dolan, Gerard Depardieu. Provincial Lucien Chardon pursues honor and glory in Restoration France: from Balzac, a nineteenth-century costume film.

“Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” by Ana Lily Amirpour, with Jeon Jong-seo, Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson. A young woman escaping from an asylum to New Orleans discovers she has strange powers.

Monday 6 September

“The event“ by Audrey Diwan, with Anamaria Vartolomei, Sandrine Bonnaire, Anna Mouglalis. In France in 1963 the young Anne becomes pregnant and decides to have an abortion. But abortion is prohibited. Long awaited film.

“La Caja” by Lorenzo Vigas. The nightmare of a migrant who wants to bring home the remains of her father.

Tuesday 7th September

“Reflection” by Valentyn Vasyanovych. The contemporary war between Ukraine and Russia. A surgeon is taken prisoner by the Russians: he survives the torture, when he returns home he tries to live as before, but is it possible to recover from the war?

“Qui Rido Io” by Mario Martone, with Toni Servillo, Antonia Truppo, Maria Nazionale. The true story of Eduardo Scarpetta: bad father for the illegitimate children Eduardo, Titina and Luigi De Filippo. Also in the cast is one of the heirs, with the same name: Eduardo Scarpetta.

Wednesday 8th September

“Captain Volkonogov Escaped“ by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov. Soviet Union, 1938. A captain of the secret services discovers the horrors of the Stalinist purges. From executioner to victim: will he be able to find redemption?

“Freaks Out” by Gabriele Mainetti, with Claudio Santamaria, Pietro Castellitto, Aurora Giovinazzo. Who are the monsters? In 1943 German-occupied Rome, a group of circus monsters roam the city: freaks out, but who are the real monsters?

Thursday 9 September

“Leave No Traces“ by Jan P. Matuszy? ski. Poland, 1983. The country is shocked by the death of the young Grzegorz Przemyk, killed by the police. Which, however, accuses the only witness. It is a true story.

“Latin America“by Fabio D’Innocenzo and Damiano D’Innocenzo, with Elio Germano. Love story in a thriller key.

Friday 10th September

“On The Job: The Missing 8“ by Erik Matti. Film denounces the corruption of the government, local administrations and the media in the Philippines.

“An Autre Monde“ by Stéphane Brizé, with Vincent Lindon and Sandrine Kiberlain. The executive of an American multinational, faced with the dilemma of obeying his bosses. Or protect employees and their lives.

Saturday 11th September

“The Hidden Child”: the closing film of Roberto went, with Silvio Orlando, will be screened after the award ceremony.