Venice Film Festival: off to Generation Z

D.to Timothée Chalamet to Zendaya, from Benedetta Porcaroli to Ludovico Tersigni. They are the real stars of this Film Festival: talented and courageous, but above all capable of interpreting the complex universe of today’s young people. Between fragility and freedom

When Lady Gaga, it was 2018, arrived in front of the Palazzo del Cinema alongside Bradley Cooper in pink feathered Valentino, everyone thought that the title of her film was telling the truth: A star is born, a star was born. Stefani Germanotta was already a diva, you will answer. Of course, what speeches: but the star certificate (also) of the big screen came with the Venice exhibition which, when it comes to creating stars, has no equal in the world. AND edition number 78, from 1st to 11th September, is about to welcome the stars of Generation Z who have invaded, and changed perhaps forever, the cinema. New stars are born, to paraphrase Lady Gaga’s film, and will be the protagonists of a decidedly different Festival from the previous ones.

Getty Images – Zendaya, 24 Getty Images – Ludovico Tersigni, 21 years old Getty Images – Jodie Comer, 28 Getty Images – Benedetta Porcaroli, 23 years old Getty Images – Timothée Chalamet, 25 years old Getty Images – Anya Taylor-Joy, 25 Getty – Kristen Stewart, 31 Handle – Pietro Castellitto, 28 years old

Gen Z stars tell the fluidity of our time

«Timothée Chalamet is the movie star of her age. Generation Z’s answer to Leonardo DiCaprio, or Robert Pattinson, or James Dean. It possesses intensity, vulnerability, androgyny. It seems to belong to all sexual genres and declinations, and its incredible appeal today is measured not with posters in the bedrooms, but through posts on social networks: thanks to its fans, on Instagram it has become a sort of art installation “. So wrote the Guardian a year ago about the 25-year-old New Yorker, the most anticipated at the Festival with Dunes, the sci-fi blockbuster by Denis Villeneuve based on the novel by Frank Herbert and a film by David Lynch from 1984. Here the actor of Call me by your name highlights even more the tormented anti-hero nature of his Paul Atreides: a boy who, in a distant galaxy, must impose his own free and nuanced identity.

No, fragility is no longer a taboo, not even for men: in the acclaimed series Normal people was the main character trait of Paul Mescal, an Irish 25-year-old who he now plays The lost daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, based on the novel The dark daughter by Elena Ferrante. This is a generation – in real life and, as in a mirror, on the screen – that is not ashamed to show its weaknesses; and who does not want to be caged in any way.

Actresses like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy tear old models apart, even aesthetic ones

If Timothée Chalamet represents, in the look and artistic expression, the fluidity of the new masculine, Kristen Stewart it embraces that of a woman who is increasingly free from traditional compartments. And at the Lido he seems to find a kind of double in the Lady D that he embodies in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. If Kristen Stewart, 31-year-old Gen Z icon, has been at the center of gossip since Twilight (and, now, for the choice of freely living her own sexuality, even homo), the Diana in this biography is portrayed when she wants to escape from the spotlight (and leave Carlo). Could it be a coincidence that real stories and more or less imaginary ones match each other so much?

They break down the traditional canons

“I don’t think I’m beautiful enough to be in a movie. It seems snooty to admit it, and my boyfriend warned me that I might look like a bitch if I say it: but I think I look very strange. ‘ Word of Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, the revelation of the last season thanks to The chess queen, among the most viewed titles on Netflix in the pandemic era. Beyond the questionable claims (Anya, protagonist of Last night in Soho, it’s beautiful), the point is clear: Generation Z of cinema tears apart all previous models, even from a strictly aesthetic point of view.

This also applies to the 28-year-old Jodie Comer, already very bad protagonist of the series Killing Eve and now welcomed in the cinema of the “greats” with The last duel by Ridley Scott, a medieval drama with MeToo echoes in which he plays alongside the compacted couple of best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. And most importantly, the equation holds for Zendaya, 24-year-old co-star of Dunes, bearer of that beauty beyond the confines of the industry until a few years ago that made her a generational icon: she was able to credibly pass from the enchanted world of the Disney Channel, which launched her as a young girl, to the murky atmospheres of scandal-series Euphoria. She herself makes a cultural battle of this theme: “I want to expand the canon of beauty for women, especially black, and their representation in Hollywood,” she told the American magazine Garage. Cinema has a new manifesto.

They speak the language of contemporaneity

Two of Italy’s most loved teen idols come from a type of seriality that has decided to use the same language as teenagers. Benedetta Porcaroli, 23, has become a diva thanks to Baby, Ludovico Tersigni, 26 (who will take the place of Alessandro Cattelan on the stage of X Factor) with SKAM Italy before and Summertime then: now they are together in the “adult” movie The Catholic school by Stefano Mordini, based on the bestselling Premio Strega by Edoardo Albinati. But contemporaneity also means contamination: between large and small screen, in fact. Many of the young names, including Italians, alternate cinema and TV in Venice 78: from the 28 year old Eduardo Scarpetta (who passed from the cult series The brilliant friend to Here I laugh by Mario Martone, story of the Neapolitan theater family of which he is heir) to the 29-year-old Pietro Castellitto (consecrated by the success of the Totti-biopic I was hoping de died first, to the Lido brings the highly anticipated historical fantasy Freaks out by Gabriele Mainetti), to 21-year-old Alma Noce (in the cast of The best years di Muccino and in Venice in The girl flew by Wilma Labate).

And then there are the absolute bets, those that perhaps only the great authors can afford. This year’s is called Filippo Scotti, 21 years old: almost a local Chalamet, at least judging from the first photos, chosen by Paolo Sorrentino for the long-awaited film that traces his adolescence. “As kids, the future seems dark to us. Staggering between joys and sorrows, we feel inadequate. But the future is back there. We have to wait and search. Then it comes. And he can be beautiful. This is what he talks about It was the hand of God»Says the director. The key is precisely that: the future behind there. Or, perhaps, already here.