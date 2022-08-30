Venice Film Festival: official program

It opens tomorrow with the American comedy White Noise of Noah Baumbach, the 79th Venice International Film Festival, the oldest film review in the world, given that it was inaugurated exactly ninety years ago today.

The official competition program is completed with the following films, arranged alphabetically by last name of their director:

Il Signore delle Formiche, by Gianni Amelio (Italy)

whale, by Darren Aronofsky (USA)

L’immensita’, by Emanuele Crialese with Penelope Cruz (Italy)

Saint Omer, by Alice Diop (France)

Blonde, by Andrew Dominik with Ana de Armas (USA)

Tar, by Todd Field with Cate Blanchet (USA)

lovelife, by Koji Fukada (Japan)

Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths, by Alejandro González Iñárritu (Mexico)

Athena, by Romain Gavras (France)

Bones and all, by Luca Guadagnino with Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance (Italy)

The eternal daughter, by Joanna Hog with Tilda Swinton (GB)

shab, dakheli, Divar (Beyond the Wall), by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

the banshees of inisherin, by Martin McDonagh with Colin Farrell (Ireland)

Argentina 1985, by Santiago Miter with Ricardo Darín (Argentina)

Chiara, by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy)

Monica, by Andrea Pallaoro with Trace Lysette (Italy)

Khers nist (No bears), by and with Jafar Panahi (Iran)

All the beauty and the bloodshed, documentary by Laura Poitras (USA)

a couple, by Frederick Wiseman (France)

the are, by Florian Zeller (USA/France/UK)

I mean, by and with Roschdy Zem (France)

The children of autres, by Rebecca Zlotowski (France)