Venice Film Festival, Serena Rossi tries to greet Jennifer Lopez but then Ben Affleck arrives: “What an embarrassment” – Video
Funny scene, live shot, al Venice Film Festival. The godmother Serena Rossi tried to say hello Jennifer Lopez which, however, from the images, seemed rather cold. And in fact, after a few seconds, the companion appeared Ben Affleck and the two hugged and kissed. The Italian actress has thus backtracked: “What an embarrassment”.
Instagram video / Serena Rossi
