Venice Film Festival: the Brian 2021 award to Audrey Diwan’s “L’événement”

“L’événement” by Audrey Diwan – winner of the Golden Lion – is the film in competition at the Venice Film Festival this year awarded the Brian Prize, awarded since 2006 by the Union of Atheists and Rationalist Agnostics ( Uaar) and officially recognized by the Exhibition.





“The protagonist of L’événement – a film more necessary than ever in a historical moment in which the right to self-determination in reproductive choices is again heavily under attack – represents”, the jurors write, “an exemplary model of independence and resoluteness in to assert one’s will even in the face of a society that abandons and severely judges a woman, to the point of debasing her humanity, for her legitimate personal decisions “.

The Brian Award, named after Monty Python’s satirical film “Brian of Nazareth”, is awarded every year to the film that best highlights and exalts “the values ​​of secularism, that is, rationality, respect for human rights, democracy, pluralism , the enhancement of individuality, freedom of conscience, expression and research, the principle of equal opportunities in public institutions for all citizens, without the frequent distinctions based on sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, philosophical or religious conceptions “.

The winners of the past editions of the “Brian Prize” were: in 2006, “Azul oscuro corti negro” by Daniel Sanchez Arevalo; in 2007, “The reasons for the lobster” by Sabina Guzzanti; in 2008, “Khastegi” by Barman Motamedian; in 2009, Jessica Hausner’s “Lourdes”; in 2010, “The kisses never given” by Roberta Torre; in 2011, George Clooney’s Ides of March; in 2012, “Sleeping Beauty” by Marco Bellocchio; in 2013, Stephen Frears’ “Philomena”; in 2014 “Mita Tova” by Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon; Tom McCarthy’s “Spotlight” in 2015; in 2016 “The girl in the world” by Marco Danieli; in 2017 “Les bienheureux” by Sofia Djama; in 2018 “On my skin” by Alessio Cremonini; in 2019 “The perfect candidate” by Haifaa Al Mansour; in 2020 “Quo vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanić.

The 2021 jury is composed of Micaela Grosso (president,) Maria Teresa Crisigiovanni, Francesco Danielli, Vittorio Dello Iacovo, Giuseppe Indelicato.

The delivery of the award, from the hands of the national executive Uaar Loris Tissino, also involved the director Jasmila Žbanić, winner of the previous edition, who last year was unable to withdraw the recognition due to international Covid restrictions.

