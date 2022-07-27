Venice Film Festival: the movies you have to see

The Venice Film Festival is back with its 79th edition, which will present some of the most anticipated films, which have a great chance to sweep the next awards seasons.

Venice has been for years one of the most important film festivals, films are released there that later reach the Oscar and that devastate the box office (it is not Cannesbut it is just as important), and this year they threw the house out the window with the titles that are released.

This year’s film selection includes a controversial story about Marilyn Monroe, a film with themes of cannibalism, the new project that Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu made in Mexico, and the film that leads to Harry Styles and Florence Pugh to a strange perfect community where nothing is what it seems.

Dramas, thrillers, short films and documentaries will have their debut during the festival, and there are quite a few stories that you won’t want to miss.

The films of the Venice Film Festival that you cannot miss:

Don’t Worry Darling

Director: Olivia Wilde

Wilde returns to directing with a mysterious thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh (with elements that will remind you of Suspiria by Luca Guadagnino). The film follows a perfect couple who move to a perfect community, but soon Pugh’s character begins to realize that things are not what they seem and that place could be very dangerous, but to find the truth he must find out what it is. real or if everything, as they want you to believe, is in your head.

White Noise

Director: Noah Baumbach

This is the new film from the director of the Oscar-nominated Marriage Story. According to Variety, it is an adaptation of Don Delillo’s 1985 novel and features Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as protagonists. The film will be released later on Netflix and could be one of its new candidates for the Oscar.

Blonde

Director: Andrew Dominic