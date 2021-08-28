Venezia 78 already promises to be one of the most spectacular editions ever. There International Film Festival seems to have returned to its former glory and presents a program full of highly anticipated films in theaters and on streaming platforms. For years, in fact, so many celebrities had not been expected in the Lagoon, starting with Hollywood stars, who (perhaps thanks to the pandemic that also forced them within four walls, albeit luxury) have decided to make the Lido a Walk of Fame. Among the most anticipated VIPs are them, Penelope Cruz and Havier Bardem. Couple in life, the two will be in Venice to present respectively Madres paralelas by Pedro Almodovar e Dunes.

