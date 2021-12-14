Venice folds the Ternana and flies to the second round where Atalanta is found

The Venetians win 3-1 against Ternana thanks to Heymans, Crnigoj and Forte. Pussetto (brace), De Maio and Success condemn Crotone: 4-0

THE round of 16 from Italian Cup 2021-22 open with qualifying wins Venice and Udinese, returning from excellent draws in the league respectively against Juventus and Milan. Al Penzo, Heymans, Crnigoj and Forte make Pettinari’s jewel free kick useless: 3-1 at Ternana. In Friuli, Pussetto (double), De Maio and Success overwhelm the Crotone 4-0. For Zanetti’s team there will be in the round of 16 theAtalanta; for that of Cioffi, the Lazio.

UDINESE-CROTONE 4-0

THE MATCH

The match at the Dacia Arena is without history. Udinese clearly extends Crotone and books the first knockout round of the Italian Cup against Lazio. Very low rhythms in the first minutes of the match. At 15 ‘De Maio hits his head and sends the ball over the crossbar on Samardzic’s free-kick; the referee, however, stops everything for offside. So it was Pussetto who broke the deadlock at 20 ‘, at the end of a textbook action: great Success ball in tow, control and right platter in the corner that pierced Saro. In full fluency, the Friulians fish for a doubling in the 28th minute: corner kick by Samardzic and a winning header by De Maio, not properly marked by the Calabrian defense. Success comes close to a wonderful goal in the 34th minute with a great right-footed shot that just goes out on the bottom, but the penalty converted by the Nigerian in the 41st minute (hand ball by Cuomo) is still worth 3-0 at half-time. The challenge, in fact, is already largely decided in the first half. The recovery thus becomes a catwalk for Cioffi’s men. Pussetto drops the poker in the 63rd minute: dry dribbling on the trocar to Paz and right in the corner from the edge of the area. Double for the Argentine on loan from Watford, who precedes the sensational poles hit by Nestorovski and Foresteri in the final. Crotone is knocked out and on Saturday 18th they will face another Friulian formation for Serie B: Pordenone.

THE TABLE

UDINESE-CROTONE 4-0

Udinese (3-5-2): Pans; Perez, De Maio, Samir (13 ‘st Forestieri); Soppy, Samardzic, Jajalo (20 ‘st Arslan), Makengo (1’ st Molina), Zeegelaar; Pussetto (19 ‘st Nestorovski), Success. Available: Silvestri, Carnelos, Beto, Deulofeu, Walace, Udogie, Nuytinck, Becao. Coach: Cioffi

Crotone (3-4-2-1): I will be; Mogos (17 ‘st Giannotti), Nedelcearu (1’st Paz), Cuomo; Schiró, Zanellato (1 ‘st Vulic), Donsah, Sala (29’ st Visentin); Rojas, Borello; Maric (1 ‘st Kargbo). Available: Festa, Contini, Estevez, Oddei, Canestrelli, Tutyskinas, Paz, D’Aprile. Coach: Modesto

Referee: Gualtieri

Markers: 20 ‘Pussetto (U), 28’ De Maio (U), 41 ‘pen. Success (U), 17 ‘st Pussetto (U)

Ammonites: Jajalo (U), Zeegelaar (U)

VENICE-TERNANA 3-1

THE MATCH

Among the teams that did not finish in the top 8 in Serie A last season, the Venice is the first to enter the round of 16 of Italian Cup thanks to the 3-1 home match against Ternana. At the start of the match the guests would take the lead thanks to Pettinari; the Var, however, cancels the goal because Peralta was in an offside position and obstructed the view of the goalkeeper Lezzerini. A subsequent header by the striker who scored the unsuccessful goal ends up not by much. At 16 ‘, Sigurdsson’s shot from the edge saw Krapikas’ providential dive, deflecting the shot for a corner. On the other hand, Mazzocchi missed the opportunity with the toe of his right foot all alone in front of the opponent’s extreme defender. A good restart is not exploited to perfection by the Venetians at the end of the first half. Great blow and response at the beginning of the second half at Penzo: in the 49th minute Heymans kicks from the edge with his right plate and bags the ball in the corner to the left of Krapikas, while the Umbrians immediately grab the 1-1 (53 ‘) with a masterpiece from a free-kick by Pettinari. Ternana very close to overtaking: Lezzerini big opposes to Defendi. As well as Krapikas Sigurdsson is sure with his feet a little later. However, the substitute Crnigoj thinks to bring Venezia back in the 66th minute thanks to a great right-footed shot from outside the box. Boben nearly equal, but on the opposite front Forte closed the match in the 81st minute on the counterattack. Venezia will meet Atalanta in the second round.

THE TABLE

VENICE-TERNANA 3-1

Venice (4-3-3): Lezzerini; Mazzocchi, Modolo, Svoboda, Schnegg; Heymans (15 ‘st Johnsen), Fiordilino (1’ st Tessmann), Peretz (15 ‘st Kiyine); Sigurdsson (31 ‘st de Vries), Bjarkason (15’ st Crnigoj); Strong. Available: Maenpaa, Molinaro, Henry, Ala-Myllymäki, Busio, Makadkj, Ampadu. Coach: Zanetti

Ternana (4-2-3-1): Krapikas (37 ‘st Vitali); Ghiringhelli, Boben, Kontek, Celli (38 ‘Diakite S.); Defendi (38 ‘st Nesta), Salzano; Mazzocchi, Proietti (30 ‘st Diakite M.), Peralta; Pettinari (38 ‘st Mazza). Available: Casadei, Falletti, Capuano, Martella, Donnarumma. Coach: Lucarelli

Referee: Minelli

Markers: 4 ‘st Heymans (V), 8’ st Pettinari (T), 21 ‘st Crnigoj (V), 36’ st Forte (V)

Ammonites: Schnegg (V), Sigurdsson (V), Pettinari (T), Crnigoj (V), de Vries (V)