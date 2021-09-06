Venice for Change, Sky and the Teatro La Fenice for the Planet

Climate change is putting our future to the test. Sky has always been at the forefront of the fight against climate change for the defense of the environment. A few weeks after the Youth4Climate and from Pre-COP26 of Milan and a few months from COP26, the United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate in Glasgow of which the group will be Principal and Media Partner, Sky chooses Venice for a concert for celebrate nature And raise public awareness on environmental issues.

The grandeur of nature and the fight against climate change inspire this concert that Sky realizes in collaboration with the Teatro La Fenice. The need for urgent action on climate issues and the return to life and music after a long period of isolation make this event a unique and precious opportunity. The setting in a theater symbol of rebirth such as La Fenice, which this year celebrates the 25 years since the fire that devastated it, in the frame of a fragile, beautiful and unrepeatable city like Venice, it is the ideal place to host it.

“Venice for change” it’s a special concert in which music will be a powerful vehicle for raising awareness on environmental issues, also through enhancement of the Italian artistic and cultural heritage, which has always been at the center of Sky programming.

Dana Strong, CEO of Sky Group said: “We are very pleased to host this concert together with La Fenice, a theater that symbolizes the rebirth of a city of art as unique and fragile as Venice. It is the ideal setting to remind us of the urgent need to protect our planet. We are committed to becoming net zero carbon by 2030 and as a media company we can use our voice to inspire others to do the same. It is also the perfect opportunity to celebrate the rebirth of the cultural industry, so important in Italy, and of which Sky is proud to have been a protagonist for over 20 years “.

The musical program of the concert includes the performance of compositions that have a strong link with nature. A choice of songs ranging from Wagner to Offenbach And greens to celebrate the beauty of nature. To direct the Orchestra of the Teatro La Fenice, dating back to the 19th century and composed of about 70 elements, will be the young director Michele Gamba, former assistant director of Daniel Barenboim in Berlin and Antonio Pappano at ROH Covent Garden in London.

The Superintendent and Artistic Director of the Teatro La Fenice, Fortunato Ortombina, has explained: “Music and art are very powerful tools for conveying issues of a social and environmental nature. Aware of this, and strengthened by the experiences of rebirth that the Phoenix has had to live several times in the course of its past and recent history, we are particularly happy to be able to join forces with those of Sky for a concert that we hope will stir souls on the ‘now a very urgent environmental issue “.

A tumultuous start with theOverture from Der fliegende Holländerfrom Richard Wagner. The protagonist challenges nature and loses: Wagner describes the storm that sinks the Dutchman’s ship, transforming it into a ghost forced to wander the seas. The message is clear: nature must be protected from man’s predatory attitude.

L’Overture op.26 The Hebrides from Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy it is a tribute to the Scottish landscape and the Anglo-Saxon world. With its powerful swaying motion that suggests the murmur of the waves inside Fingal’s cave, the piece is among the most famous examples of the relationship between music and nature. With Jacques Offenbach and his Barcarole we are transported on a gondola through the canals of Venice, where the music seems to evoke the slow motion of the waves and the swaying of the boat. The Prelude of Act I of La Traviata from Giuseppe Verdi is a tribute to the Teatro La Fenice, where the opera had its absolute premiere on March 6, 1853. The concert ends in a joyful way with the famous Vltava from Bedřich Smetana, a praise to the beauty of nature through the flow of the river, a metaphor for man’s journey towards a future of hope.

The event is a Sky Original production made by Zeta Group, and will be premiered on TV in November on Sky Art And Sky Nature in Italy and in the other countries of the Sky group.