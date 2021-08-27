News

Venice: from Chalamet to Stewart for record year star – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 27 – The billboard of the Venice Film Festival (September 1-11) talks about shooting, the desire for cinema in the hall, entertainment to be experienced collectively, but, in addition to all this, the stars who announce themselves a lot, promising a high-rate Hollywood edition. We are even more sorry that for reasons of health protection the Lido red carpet will unfortunately be hidden from view again this year: a wall will isolate it from the passage, remaining for professional use by photographers.

So the stars are back en masse to accompany the films and the list is truly incredible, net of the great Italian actors who also play at home and are very numerous (starting with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement ROBERTO BENIGNI on the opening night and then to the masterclass that he will give to accredited students, to continue with Toni Servillo, Silvio Orlando, Alessandro Gassmann, Valeria Golino, Elio Germano, Claudio Santamaria, Benedetta Porcaroli, Alessandro Borghi, Alba Rohrwacher, Margherita Buy, Maya Sansa, Alma Noce …).

The big start on September 1 with PENELOPE CRUZ for Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar, the opening film and in competition (she then does an encore for Official Competition on September 4). It goes on with OSCAR ISAAC, the emerging TYE SHERIDAN, BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH and KIRSTEN DUNST and then TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, ZENDAYA, OLIVIA COLMAN and DAKOTA JOHNSON, KRISTEN STEWART and TIMOTHY SPALL, ANTONIO BANDERAS, the queen of chess JAYL ANY ANY CHASTAIN, KATE HUDSON, TIM ROTH and CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURG, DOMINIQUE SANDA, JAMIE LEE CURTIS, BEN ATTAL, KSENIYA RAPPOPORT, VINCENT LINDON, MATT DAMON, ADAM DRIVER, BEN AFFLECK (with JLo?), JODIE COMER. (HANDLE).

