Venice-Inter, the official formations: Out Ranocchia and Dumfries. Light attack for Zanetti

The Inter coach Simone Inzaghi surprisingly in his choices, leaving Ranocchia and Dumfries on the bench given for starters on the eve. In their place, space for Dimarco in defense and Darmian in midfield. Forward there is Correa to shoulder Dzeko with Lautaro who will start from the bench. All confirmed in the middle with Brozovic who will be joined by Barella and Calhanoglu.

Venezia responds with Okereke as the only striker supported by Aramu and Kiyine on the trocar. In midfield there is Vacca with the young Ampadu and Busio, while in defense Mazzocchi will play on the right.

Venice (4-3-2-1): Romero; Mazzocchi, Ceccaroni, Caldara, Haps; Vacca, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu, Kiyine; Okereke. Zanetti coach. Available: Lezzerini, Bertinato, Molinaro, Modolo, Svoboda, Heymans, Peretz, Kiyine, Tessmann, Vacca, Henry, Johnsen, Sigurdsson.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Batons, Dimarco; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Correa. Coach: Inzaghi. Available: Cordaz, Radu, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Vecino, Lautaro, Sensi, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Satriano

| FORMATIONS Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ chosen by Simone Inzaghi for #VeniceInter Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/BaYYWRYrxA – Inter 🇮🇹 (@Inter) November 27, 2021

