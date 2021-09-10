Venice International Film Festival – Fashionaut

Venice International Film Festival: history of one of the most important film events in the world

The International Film Festival is held every year in Venice, which collects the most important faces and works of world cinema, which compete the famous Golden Lion, recognition of great value like the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

But when was this famous event born? What is its history? Let’s see it in the following lines: happy reading and welcome back to Fashionaut, for our usual space dedicated to the world of Cinema!

History of the Venice International Film Festival

The first Venice International Film Festival, named for the occasion “1st International Exhibition of Cinematographic Art”, takes place from 6 to 21 August 1932, in the middle of the Fascist era.

The idea comes to Count Giuseppe Volpi, president of the Venice Biennale (another event dedicated to culture that takes place in the lagoon city every two years), Antonio Maraini and Luciano De Feo.

The first edition does not reserve prizes but only the presentation and viewing of the films. Among these we can mention some of the most important films of all time, which have entered the history of world cinema: Frankestein by James Whale, Forbidden by Frank Capra, Grand Hotel by Edmund Goulding and many others. The first edition is attended by well-known faces of cinema from all over the world, including our Vittorio De Sica, as well as Greta Garbo and Clark Gable. Since then it has been decided to continue to hold the Festival, given the great success with the public (around 25,000 people participate in the screenings).

From the second edition of 1934 it was also decided to award prizes to the best films and the best performers, who are awarded the Mussolini cup and the Great Gold Medals of the National Fascist Entertainment Association, delivered to those who distinguished themselves during the exhibition. The first gold medal for best actress is awarded to the young woman Katharine Hepburn for her performance in George Cukor’s Little Women.

Starting from 1935 the exhibition becomes annually and no longer biennial, thus breaking away from the Venice Biennale e in 1938 we have for the first time the prize for an animated short film: this is Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

International Venice Film Festival in the Second Post-War Period

During the war years, there were few and sporadic participations in the festival, which began to shine again after the second war. On this occasion, real genres are launched, as in the case of Neorealism, and American cinema also returns to participate with enthusiasm after the events of the war.

In the 1950s, Venice became the crossroads for the launch of new film schools, among which the most important are the Japanese and Indian ones. The Japanese school wins the Golden Lion on two occasions: for the film Rashōmon by the great Japanese director Akira Kurosawa in 1951 and 1958, from Hiroshi Inagaki’s The Rickshaw Man.

In the 60s we see the triumph of Italian actors and films. In fact, we have the victories of Claudia Cardinale, Marcello Mastroianni and Monica Vitti, as well as four consecutive victories of the most prestigious award, namely the best film:

1963 Hands on the city by Francesco Rosi;

Hands on the city by Francesco Rosi; 1964 The red desert by Michelangelo Antonioni;

The red desert by Michelangelo Antonioni; 1965 Vaghe stelle dell’Orsa, the long-awaited victory of Luchino Visconti;

Vaghe stelle dell’Orsa, the long-awaited victory of Luchino Visconti; 1966 The Battle of Algiers by Gillo Pontecorvo;

At the end of the 1960s we then have a return to non-competitiveness, with the cancellation of the Golden Lion. These are difficult years for the youth riots. Even for three editions (1973, 1977 and 1978) the exhibition is not held.

The Golden Lion returns from 1980 and with it the return to the competition, with the jury ready to award the prizes to the participants in the competition. The 80s are really full of films that are very successful and collect awards. We are talking about American films by directors such as Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. How can we forget, for example, the sections dedicated to spectacular films, such as the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark of 1981 and ET the Extra-Terrestrial of 1982, the second episode of the original Star Wars trilogy by George Lucas, The Empire Strikes Again, or the horror Poltergeist – Demonic Presences by Tobe Hooper from 1982.

Alongside these, young directors emerge with their innovative ideas such as Emir Kusturica, who won in 1981 with the short film Do you remember by Dolly Bell ?. Italian cinema too is discovering new talents such as Marco Tullio Giordana, Gianni Amelio and Nanni Moretti.

In those years, film milestones such as Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese, Robert Zemeckis as well as a young but equally talented Pedro Almodóvar participate in the Venice festival.

The 90s are a crossroads of stars who take part in a well-established event worldwide, which attracts personalities from all over the world: the Lido is home to many Hollywood stars, such as Jack Nicholson, Harrison Ford, Bruce Willis, Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola.

In 1992 Paolo Villaggio was also awarded as a comedian, for the first time in history, thus receiving a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

In the 2000s Venice continues to host national and international cinema stars, who compete for the prize every year.

Even today Venice, with its Golden Lion, is one of the leading events dedicated to the world of cinema.

Awards awarded

There are numerous prizes awarded by the jury at the Venice International Film Festival. Let’s see them below:

Golden Lion for Best Film (since 1946)

Silver Lion for Direction (since 1990) and Grand Jury Prize (since 1951)

Special Jury Prize (since 2013)

Coppa Volpi for the best male interpretation (from 1934) and Coppa Volpi for the best female interpretation (from 1934)

Osella Award for Best Screenplay (since 2005)

Marcello Mastroianni Award (since 1998)

Horizons Award for the best film, for the best direction, for the best screenplay, for the best short film, for the best male interpretation, for the best female interpretation;

Lion of the future – Venice Prize first work “Luigi De Laurentiis”

Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement (since 1969)

Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award (since 2006)

Magic Lantern Award (since 1998)

Robert Bresson Award (since 2000)

Queer Lion (since 2007)

FEDIC Award (since 2014)

Our post dedicated to the Venice International Film Festival ends here. See you next time with our insights dedicated to the world of cinema, by our portal!