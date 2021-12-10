Venice-Juve, Dybala and the defense in search of records. And the figures say …

The Argentine scores from two consecutive games and pursues his record streak of five. And if the door remains unclimbed Allegri will equal…. Merry

“Juventus is a team of champions who can be decisive at any moment, so it goes without saying that it will be a complicated match. A perfect, courageous match will be needed, but I believe in this group and in its qualities “, said the former Juventus player Molinaro, in view of the next match of his Venice, which will host Juve on Saturday at 6 pm. of Allegri’s post-Malmoe, whose thought immediately turned in the same direction: the challenge in the lagoon. “It will be very important and difficult for us. I am worried, given the drop in tension in the second half against the Swedes, I would not want to reach this wavelength. A mental improvement will be needed “. As if to say: the primacy in the Champions League group must not distract from the comeback goal, a goal that Juve set itself from now to the end of the first round, that is, in the three pre-Christmas matches that await them.

Positive signs – Meanwhile, some positive signs have already arrived from the “new” form (4-2-3-1), which is confirming itself as the best suit for this Juve, and from some data that are not extraordinary but give confidence to the Juventus team: Paulo Dybala is scored in the last two league games, something he had not been able to do since July 2020, when he scored a goal in five consecutive Serie A matches. Not only that: Juan Cuadrado, who will find a place in position with De Sciglio’s return to Venice more advanced, he has already scored three goals in this league, one more than in the previous Serie A, in which however he had provided 10 winning passes (four after 14 appearances), while now he is still at zero assists. And speaking of second halves and happy worries, Venezia are the team that scored fewer in the second 45 ‘in this league (seven goals).

Clean sheet and surroundings – “I will be happy to shake hands with Chiellini, who was a teammate of mine. He is a fantastic player and for me he represents the greatest central defensive that football has known in the last fifteen years, “said Molinaro. Personalized congratulations, but which still capture a very positive trend of the Juventus defense recently: Juventus have in fact maintained clean sheets in four of the last five league games, as many clean sheets as in the previous 29 in the same competition. In particular, the away schedule saw the Juventus team win the last two matches, without conceding a goal. If in Venice the third external clean sheet will arrive Juve will equal the streak centered in December 2018, with Allegri on the bench. For their part, Venezia have conceded at least two goals in their last four home games, equaling their worst streak, dating back to 1967. That’s why the figures smile at the Old Lady.

December 10, 2021 (change December 10, 2021 | 10:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link