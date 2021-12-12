Venice-Juve, slow motion sheds light on Morata’s goal and missed red

The designator had been foresight Rocchi in sending one of the best referees, namely Valeri, for Venice-Juventus despite not being a big match. In fact, Penzo’s match turned out to be much more difficult than expected and in the end resulted in a 1-1 draw difficult for the bianconeri to digest, always looking for their own identity but which gave way to protest to both teams.

A red card is missing for Marelli for the Venetian Ampadu

Two accusations against Valeri. In the viewfinder a possible hand touch of Bernardeschi on the occasion of the goal of the advantage of Juventus, made by Morata, and above all the missed second yellow card for Ampadu, halfway through the second half. To clarify it is the former referee Luca Marelli, today commentator Dazn, explains everything.

Marelli explains: “On the goal of Morata there was a check for an alleged touch of the hand by Bernardeschi at the beginning of the action. Since the images were not clear and therefore the hypothesis of a clear and evident error on the part of the referee could not be configured, just to confirm the first impression had on the field by Valeri and then validate the goal.

As for the protests of Juventus for the non-expulsion of the opposing player, it must be said that Ampadu in the circumstance stops a potential dangerous action, in this case the second yellow had to be extracted. Therefore there is no expulsion ”.

The fans on the web talk about Valeri’s possible mistakes

On social media, the people of the web are divided into two: “Yet another theft of Juve. It is no longer news. Morata’s goals from undo. But I do not condemn those who steal (there is justice that sooner or later arrives … Juve knows something about it) I condemn those who support Juve “or even:” Did you notice that there was no replay of Bernardeschi’s stop and instead have they made 100 of the cross and the goal? “

On the other hand, there are those who observe: “When Morata scores, for one thing or another, the exultation is always better to do it later. They put it all to the Var to nullify this goal “and finally:” How they nitpick with VAR when Juve scores. Lots of stuff, congratulations. Proud to be Juventino, against all this disgust ”.

SPORTEVAI