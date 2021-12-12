Venice-Juventus 1-1, the report cards: Cuadrado cue, Morata-goal and little else. Aramu, what a pearl

Final result: Venice-Juventus 1-1

VENICE (Edited by Mattia Alfano)

Romero 6.5 – Bravo when he has to go out in high grip and answers present when called into question. He inevitably has some responsibility for Morata’s goal, as he gets caught at the near post. In the second half he performs a real miracle on a close missile by Bernardeschi.

Ebuehi 5.5 – Pellegrini often makes him recoil and thus suffers the constant raids of the Juventus full-back. On the occasion of the visitors’ goal, the former Roma side does not close, which he crosses without too many problems and gives Morata the ball which he will then deposit on the net. From 79 ‘Mazzocchi sv

Caldara 5 – From the very beginning try to take Morata very high, remaining glued to him. But he melts as the minutes go by: he suffers in fact the speed in the area of ​​the Spaniard, who even on the occasion of the goal runs away and Romero hole.

Modolo 6 – First game as a starter in Serie A for him. He leads the back department relying on his experience, especially with Kaio Jorge, who is often stopped in the front row.

Haps 6 – On that side Cuadrado is an uncomfortable customer, but basically he gets along without any particular flaws. His assist for Aramu’s goal, which restores the balance around the hour of play.

Crnigoj 6.5 – On that side, the presence of Rabiot does not suffer, as he almost always manages to cancel himself out. He often releases forward to support his comrades in the advanced department. From 79 ‘Peretz sv

Busio 7 – Zanetti’s man everywhere. His contribution in both phases is impressive. He presses everything and everyone, managing to be the protagonist even in the opposing area.

Ampadu 6 – His intense game, he spends a lot in terms of energy for a good hour of play. However, he risks taking a second yellow card and is rightly called back to the bench by his coach. From 64 ‘ Tessmann 6 – It gives balance in the median and doesn’t make Ampadu regret it.

Aramu 7 – True driver of the Lagunari. Various throughout the offensive front and always tries to invent something for his teammates. In the second half with a fantastic left-handed, he slips Szczesny and gives a very precious point to Zanetti’s team.

Henry 6.5 – He too moves a lot in front, thus not giving reference points to the Juventus defensive line, with which he battles by asserting his physicality. From 79 ‘Forte sv

Johnsen 6 – His tears on the trocar are excellent. However, he fails to be lucid and precise in the last third of the field. From 57 ‘ Kiyine 5.5 – He tries to be seen, but he doesn’t affect.

Paolo Zanetti 7 – Deploy a training as always very proactive. His Venice today has never been inferior to Juventus and the merits are also and above all his, for the mentality given to his boys.

JUVENTUS (Curated by Pierpaolo Matrone)

Szczesny 5.5 – He can do little about Aramu’s goal, but because of which he loses over 200 minutes of unbeaten. For the rest it is not solicited much.

De Sciglio 5.5 – He is back in the championship a month and a half after the last time, but he is not in condition yet and it shows. He struggles on Johnsen and accompanies just ahead.

Bonucci 5.5 – As usual he is the first to set and does it with the right laps. There are also flaws in his performance, such as on the action of the Venezia network.

De Ligt 6 – The closure on Johnsen in the first half is worth a goal. The defensive readings are always right, the contribution on high balls is never lacking.

Pilgrims 7 – He closes the diagonals well, points the man, often jumps him, breaks through when and how he wants. And then he puts a series of balls that are nothing short of insidious in the area, including the one that Morata’s goal is worth. It’s not Alex Sandro, but he looks a lot like us. To those of past seasons, mind you. From 76 ‘Alex Sandro sv

Cuadrado 5 – Wrong every choice, every play. Play higher than usual and almost don’t seem to want to. From star performance to this stable performance.

Rabiot 5.5 – He struggles to make a filter in midfield on the many vertical balls of Venice. Some good initiatives, but we are still far from the best nights.

Locatelli 6 – He is the one who puts order in the middle of the field, with game changes, openings, short touches and potholes. All with great precision. Less flashy than usual, but the proof is positive. From 87 ‘Soulé sv

Bernardeschi 5.5 – He holds too much ball, gets stubborn in some dribbling too many, but in the second half he is one of those that bothers the lagoon defense the most. From 77 ‘Bentancur sv

Dybala sv – Just over ten minutes on the pitch, then he is forced to go out due to a muscle problem. From 13 ‘Kaio Jorge 5 – He starts well, going immediately close to scoring. But it is the highlight of a race from ‘Who has seen it?’. He shows little between the lines, even his teammates do not look for him as much as he would like and the result is a negative performance. From 77 ‘Kean sv

Morata 6.5 – Second consecutive goal away from home: after Salerno, here is Venice. For a time that is always in the heart of the game, whether it comes to slip away on the wing or move between the lines. But he struggles to protect the ball and goes off in the second half.

Massimiliano Allegri 5.5 – Dybala’s injury upsets the match plan, but the start is still good. To the dribble of Venezia Max prefers to go vertically and tries to open the defense with many game changes, yet he succeeds little. The recovery, however, is to be forgotten: without ideas and with little breath. A step back after the three victories in a row.