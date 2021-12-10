Venice-Juventus, Allegri’s squads: five pawns out

Allegri has released the list of Juventus squads for the treacherous away match against Venice: five black and white pawns out

There is still enthusiasm in the house Juventus for the achievement in Champions League. In spite of what was thought, the bianconeri managed to qualify for the round of 16 by winning their group. After the heavy knockout suffered by the Chelsea, no one believed the ‘Old Lady’ could do it. Instead, surprisingly, the ‘Blues’ drew last minute against him Zenith to make the whole environment explode with joy.

Now, however, it’s time to focus on the again A league. Men of Merry they come from two clear successes against Salerno And Genoa, but the ranking continues to cause considerable concern. The fourth place (occupied byAtalanta) is 7 points away, but the next commitments before the break can facilitate a recovery by Juve. The group will find themselves against in the order Venice, Bologna And Cagliari. With the former the challenge is scheduled for tomorrow at 18:00. The coach has released the list of players called up who will take part in the match.

Allegri’s squads for Venice-Juventus: five out

As announced by the Livorno technician at the press conference, Arthur he arrived late for training and was therefore excluded from the expedition to Venice. In addition to him they will also be missing Danilo, church, McKennie And Kulusevski, still stopped in the pits.

Here is the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio;

Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, de Ligt, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Rugani, De Winter;

Midfielders: Bernardeschi, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, Miretti;

Forwards: Morata, Dybala, Kean, Kaio Jorge, Soule.