Venice-Milan, the probable Rossoneri formation: two news for Pioli

An eve day for a Milan that started 2022 in the best possible way. The victory against Roma, in total emergency, allowed the team to put pressure on Inter, who did not play against Bologna. But in today’s football there is no time to think too much about the past; tomorrow, in fact, the Rossoneri will be on stage at the ‘Luigi Penzo’ stadium to face Paolo Zanetti’s Venezia. But with which line-up will Stefano Pioli present himself? The Rossoneri coach will not revolutionize the team, but will opt for two line-up changes compared to the last game.