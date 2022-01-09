Venice-Milan, the probable Rossoneri formation: two news for Pioli
Stefano Pioli, in view of Venice-Milan, should opt for two changes compared to the match against Roma. Here is the probable formation
An eve day for a Milan that started 2022 in the best possible way. The victory against Roma, in total emergency, allowed the team to put pressure on Inter, who did not play against Bologna. But in today’s football there is no time to think too much about the past; tomorrow, in fact, the Rossoneri will be on stage at the ‘Luigi Penzo’ stadium to face Paolo Zanetti’s Venezia. But with which line-up will Stefano Pioli present himself? The Rossoneri coach will not revolutionize the team, but will opt for two line-up changes compared to the last game.
Given the absolute emergency, there will be no news in defense. Mike Maignan will preside over the Devil’s door, in front of him there will be Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia and Theo Hernandez. In midfield here is the first news: Tiemoué Bakayoko, entered well against the Giallorossi, will detect a lackluster Rade Krunic. In spite of what was thought, there will be no changes on the trocar: Rafael Leao and Ante Rebić will start from the bench. In attack the second and last news: Zlatan Ibrahimović will replace Olivier Giroud. This is the probable formation.
AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic.
January 8, 2022 (change January 8, 2022 | 20:01)
