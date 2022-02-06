Venice-Naples 0-2: goals from Osimhen and Petagna. Inter are now at a point

The Nigerian opens at 58 ‘, Petagna closes at 99’. Azzurri with Milan at -1 from the leaders: on Saturday the direct clash with Inzaghi’s team

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

Napoli is in the Scudetto race. Venice’s victory does not come with a good game but with substance. Because a center forward with a capital like Osimhen “weighs”, who returns after more than two months as the starter, and decides the game with an imperious technical gesture by going head-to-head where no one arrives. Then at 100 ‘comes the doubling with the spare center forward, the excellent Petagna. Applause to Zanetti’s boys for their generosity but in the end the higher technical rate of the Azzurri prevails. Spalletti is satisfied because his team passed the toughest exam learning to suffer to get the best result thanks to the best defense, which concedes almost nothing to the hosts. Now the Azzurri are with Milan at -1 of Inter who have one game less but on Saturday they will be at Maradona, where Napoli arrive after four consecutive victories.

Bad choirs – It starts badly at the Penzo. With racist and heavy chants against Naples and Neapolitans. Repeated and irritating. But both will be filed with the usual 10 thousand euro fine for “choirs of territorial discrimination”, because the fight against racism is more in words than in deeds. And it is clear that it is not a Venetian problem but without geographical limitations, also given the answers to the rhymes of the Neapolitan curvaroli. The offensive attitude in the minute of silence to remember Zamparini is also aggravating for the Venetian curve. The dead should be respected, even if in life we ​​did not like what they have achieved.

The choices – Zanetti decides to immediately throw Nani into the fray, at the first starting point. But the Portuguese only when he has the ball and chain highlights his lineage, for the rest he still appears late, even in the understanding with his teammates. Spalletti lined up the expected line-up with the return of Osimhen the owner after more than seventy days, and in masks. Surprisingly, Ospina returned from South America between the posts, and for Meret it must not be easy to “bear” the blow. Napoli starts better, but arrives a few times in effective shooting. Because Zielinski and Insigne’s conclusions are weak. And on the most beautiful action Lobotka launch, Di Lorenzo assists for Politano, the right of the winger parades high. Osimhen does a lot of movement but does not play many balls, but on the best one he shows what he is made of: quick movement to the right and a powerful shot that hits the outside post. The Venezia does not stand by and after a low and collected start begins to press and start again with more conviction. And on a ball in depth Okereke is able to move Juan Jesus and take off: a shot rejected by Ospina. He ends the time with a nice cross in the Crnigoj area but none of the Venetians know how to exploit it.

Victor – Venezia starts better in the second half and on a Crnigoj shot from the edge, Ospina is good at blocking it because the ball comes out between too many legs. There is a tough battle between referee Mariani and full-back Ebuehi, with the latter suffering a head injury. But when Napoli appears a bit slow and devoid of ideas, here is Politano brushing a tense cross on which Osimhen takes off in an imperious way and scores with the head, the mask appears to be a limit relating to the physical overwhelming power of the center forward. Now Napoli “hides” the ball from the Venetians who are struggling to go up even if now the center forward is the more powerful Henry and the new signing Nsame also enters. Venezia tries forcing but in the heat Ebuehi raises his cleats on Mertens. Mariani warns him but then called back from the Var he expels him: there is no malice but his foot is hammered.

Here is Petagna – The Venezia is commendable as an attitude but only produces a weak header from Henry. Napoli instead starts again in a deadly way with Mertens and Petagna and the latter correcting on the net on the Belgian’s shot when we are in the hundredth minute of the game.

