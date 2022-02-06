Venice-Naples 0-2: Osimhen flies to the sky, after Giroud he too rewrites the championship book

Azure lagoon. Napoli solid but unrealistic in the last 25 meters. Then the center forward takes care of it. Another championship begins. Ours are returning from Africa. If Insigne also returned …

The goal is from a pure center forward. Heading on a high and deep cross from Politano. Osimhen went up to heaven and placed her on the far post. Learnable. Under the curve of the Napoli fans. A great goal – he hadn’t scored in the league since October 17, at Turin – which gives a different perspective to the season for him and for Napoli. Then, in the hundredth minute, Petagna takes care of marking the second. Venice-Naples ends 0-2.

Saturday at 18 in Fuorigrotta there will be a Napoli-Inter match that could definitively disrupt a script that, until last night, twenty minutes from the end of the derby, seemed to have already been written. It seemed. Then, a few things happened: Simone Inzaghi’s changes, Giroud’s brace and today Osimhen’s goal, the masked striker. Napoli grabs Milan at 52 points, Inter – with one game less – is at 53. Atalanta, with one game less, is stuck at 43.

Napoli wasn’t just Osimhen. But without Osimhen we don’t think he would have won it. Spalletti’s team faced an excellent Venezia team well fielded by Zanetti. The Venetians have never given up playing, they had to recoil but without ever giving up either pressing or restarting, highlighting Nigerian Okereke who confirmed his qualities.

Napoli played the game they were supposed to play. It was a judicious match. He always kept control of the match. He wasted a lot in the last 25 meters, responsibility also for the umpteenth afternoon to forget for Insigne who continues to play at too low a pace. Politano and Zielinski were also not very effective. At the edge of the area you have to accelerate, change pace. Napoli failed to do so. He hit a cross in goal with Osimhen who built the shot from a difficult position. Good proof of the median. Napoli has always built. Both with Fabian and with Lobotka on which a medal must be pinned for saving Ospina’s gate from a goal that seemed to have been made: Okereke’s counterattack that overwhelms Juan Jesus (in our football it is never a foul), converges, shoots, Ospina rejects and Lobotka immolates himself preceding two players of Venezia who would have scored with a sure shot.

Spalletti’s team was doing the job well but to score goals you need to accelerate, produce something more, go beyond the routine. Osimhen took care of it. Much will be written about him, rightly so. He scored with his head, and thus showed that he had overcome the fear after the terrible accident at Inter-Napoli. He is the cover man of this Napoli.

Now another championship begins. And Napoli will be able to face it without the Africa Cup which ends tonight. Anguissa and Koulibaly will return, Osimhen has already done so. Bloody points were lost against Empoli and Spezia but so far the season has been from an eight and a half Fellini. The knot will not be technical-tactical, it will be mental and nervous. And this Napoli is an expert, starting from the coach but not only. It is no longer the young team. And if Insigne should decide to give us the last few months that give rise to regret in those who have not stopped celebrating for weeks …