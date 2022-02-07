Venice-Naples 0-2, report cards / Lobotka a prodigy with an ant mentality, he never wastes

Spalletti has transformed two or three toads into princes, he has instilled in everyone the concept of fatigue, and there remains the doubt about mental stability. How soft Insigne is

The report cards of Venice-Naples 0-2 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA. At half an hour, the parade on Okereke is decisive. It could have been the encore of Salernitana a fortnight ago. For the series: the opponents score goals in the first action. And with the sloth manifested today to score perhaps the game would have ended differently. Luckily he was there, Ospinik – 7

Orekeke and Crnigoj, When there was to be careful he did it, well so – 6

DI LORENZO. Pure winger, at least for the entire first half. Thus making up for the inaction of a too faded Na-Politano. However, in the offensive phase, the Euro-pin should at least improve the last pass, which is often wrong – 6.5

Oh well, he’s still a defender. I want to stop at the positive things: he is a defender from whom the best offensive ideas start for at least the first 45 minutes – 6.5

RRAHMANI. Who knows why when Napule dominates and pitches their tents in the other half, the two power stations tend to be surprised too easily. It so happens that Okereke giant in a couple of episodes, as for example already happened with the La Spezia Manaj. Of course, then we won and the two, Amir and Giovanni Gesù, were more than enough, but these “surprises” are disturbing – 6

Quite careful and solid, it often also aims forward. Orekeke is an ugly beast, which also applies to comrade Juan – 6

JUAN JESUS. Don’t tell him about Okereke, just – 6

Orekeke especially takes it out on him – 6

MARIO RUI. He patches a lot but we felt the chills after the yellow card, when he continued to rant and never stopped. And a smoking Marittiello only takes risks – 5

A lot of mistakes and the feeling of having a loose cannon in the field – 5

LOBOTKA. An ant-minded prodigy who never wastes. In honor of Lobo, Ilaria, three wonders should be mentioned, one different from the other: the defensive rescue on Ospina’s rebound at Okereke’s shooting; the stop on the fly at 92 ‘, surrounded by the Venetians; the recovery on Fiordilino who starts the action of the second goal – 7.5

The man of the match together with Victor Osimhen. Only one mistake in 110 ‘, but something so minimal that I don’t even remember what it was anymore. Quiet, balanced, rational, he always thinks before moving, even if he has to decide in a fraction of a second. A fundamental link in midfield and a perfect direction. Not to mention when he disguises himself as Lobosalvatutti at 30 ‘! – 7.5

FABIAN RUIZ. Sometimes sloppy and opinionated, but there in the middle he and Lobo form the winning control room of this Napule – 6,5

You’re right about sloppiness: there are times when he alternates it with elegance and intelligence and it’s a real shame. The agreement with Lobotka, however, works very well – 6

POLITANO. He has the only merit of hitting the right cross for the Victor the Mask cabeza. The rest is to be consigned to oblivion – 6

With that cross he was finally forgiven by Osimhen for the famous ball that did not pass him that so angered Victor. For the rest, as you say, many inaccuracies and often late, like at 6 ‘, when he does not find himself in his place, nullifying a nice ball put in the middle by Osimhen – 6

ELMAS from 78 ‘. Without vote

Without vote

ZIELINSKI. That tiraccio left in the 62nd minute is the metaphor of his game. A hesitant dynamism in the name of “I would like to but I can’t”, as demonstrated by all that boring spinning of the ball in front of the area, without ever affecting – 5.5

Venezia is good at harnessing him and he goes into trouble. And when Piotr can’t affect the whole team it suffers – 5

GHOULAM from 88 ‘. He fouls Aramu at the center edge of the area but luckily Mariani gives the advantage rule – without vote

Without vote

INSIGNE. How soft is Torontino, Ilaria – 5

He misses several support balls in the first 45 ‘. He literally throws himself in the middle of the defense of Venezia, which however is very covered, so I don’t really understand the meaning of the choice. He loses almost all physical contrasts. As you say: springs. And I also add superficial and unintelligent in the last choices – 5

MERTENS from 78 ‘. Misses a goal but Petagnone remedies – 6

Take part in the double action and earn a red for your opponents. In between, a series of advice to Osimhen from the bench. Not bad – 6

OSIMHEN. Victor the Mask tries in every way, even taking an outside pole (which still makes statistics). Then, the manna falls from heaven after an hour of play and he scores three points with a header that is easy only for him, not for us. Welcome back Victor Victoria, now we can really tell – 7.5

He is hungry and it shows. But the thing that struck me most is that header. Spalletti is right: Victor is not afraid of anything. Basically this is his strength and also his weakness, because it leads him to “head shots” even outside the match, we have said this several times. If Spalletti manages to educate him properly, we will have a soccer giant on the pitch in a blue jersey. Whenever Lucianone talks about room for improvement, I dream. He doesn’t even have 90 minutes in his legs yet: this makes him even more majestic – 8

PETAGNA from 88 ‘. Sanely selfish this time. And in the end he also scores – 7

Enter and close the game. What else? – 6.5

SHOULDER. It was just Christmas Eve, Ilaria, when we said goodbye to dreams of glory after the internal disaster with Spezia, which was added to that of ten days earlier with Empoli. Here, less than fifty days later, we are one point away from Inter and the next is a direct match. It can only happen in a modest league like ours, where there is no boss this year. Hope rises again but this time we keep it modestly in our hearts. Knowing that there is a coach on the bench. And on the weekend when dear Mazzarri beats the arrogant Gasp and the sarrismo becomes a long throw from the defense for Immobile, I like to remember the rafaelita motto: “Sin prisa pero sin pause” – 7

You know Fabrizio, I believe that what Spalletti did with Napoli, with all the difficulties that have fallen upon us, no one has ever done, among those who have alternated on the bench. I am not speaking only of the transformation from toads into blue princes of two or three elements, but also of the way in which he instilled in everyone the concept of fatigue and centrality in the absence of the ultra-titular companions. One last step is missing, the one that scares us all: mental stability. He often talks about it too, he knows that it is a very difficult step. If he does that, then we can really talk about the possibility of winning the Scudetto. Yesterday the signal arrived was important. Other times he had asked, in a press conference, to pay attention to the match against a minor team, because those are the games to win in order not to throw away points. Other times, with the same assumptions, we had lost. Yesterday we brought the 3 points home, with 2 goals even. For me, as you know, hope only falls when there is mathematical certainty that it can no longer survive. In short, I enjoy the journey until the train stops due to an engine failure and there are no more mechanics to repair it – 7

REFEREE MARIANI. That head to head with Ebuehi is creepy (quote from Sanremo) – 6

Public of the Penzo – Not only the choirs praising Vesuvius by those who live with the danger of high water, which is really stupid, but also the din during the minute of silence for Zamparini. Is there anything more disgusting and shameful? – 0