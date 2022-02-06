Venice – Naples: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

by

  • That’s all from Pier Luigi Penzo, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.17:05

  • On the twenty-fifth day, Zanetti’s boys will visit Turin while Spalletti’s team is awaited for the key match against Inter.17:05

  • The Azzurri’s march continued thanks to a header by Osimhen, rounded up by Petagna at the end of an extra-large recovery for a clash between Mariani and Ebuehi – the full-back then gets sent off when time is up for a foul on Mertens. The orange and green, in the 10th game without success, end up in the relegation zone.17:02

  • 90 ‘+ 11’

    OVER! Venice-Naples 0-2, Mariani’s triple whistle.16:59

  • 90 ‘+ 10’

    GOAL! Venice-NAPLES 0-2! Petagna Network. Fiordilino loses the ball, Mertens snaps into the open field, Lezzerini rejects his right but can do nothing on Petagna’s easy tap-in.

    Look at the player’s profile Andrea Petagna16:57

    Andrea Petagna
  • 90 ‘+ 9’

    Haps cross, Henry heads too centrally, Ospina sure.16:56

  • 90 ‘+ 7’

    Torello of the blues on the opponents outnumbered.16:55

  • 90 ‘+ 5’

    EXPELLED Ebuehi for entering Mertens, Mariani changes the color of the card after reviewing the images at VAR.16:53

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Mariani is recalled to the VAR for Ebuehi’s foul, possible red.16:52

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Foul by Ebuehi, initially booked. Mertens still on the ground, Mariani extends the recovery.16:58

  • 90 ‘+ 2’

    OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Restart of Elmas, left of Petagna, Lezzerini punches us.16:49

  • 90 ‘

    Eight minutes of recovery.16:48

  • 90 ‘

    Henry opens for Ebuehi, high shot.16:48

  • 89 ‘

    Free kick from Mario Rui, Ebuehi extends for a corner.16:46

  • 88 ‘

    LAST CHANGE NAPLES. Spalletti covers himself: Ghoulam for Zielinski.16:47

  • 88 ‘

    REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Remnants for Petagna, outside Osimhen.16:47

  • 88 ‘

    WARNED Ceccaroni for hand ball.16:45

  • 87 ‘

    The arancioneroverdi try to push, the blues defend themselves with order.16:45

  • 85 ‘

    Cramps for Zielinski, game stopped.16:42

  • 83 ‘

    WARNED Lobotka, impetuous on Henry.16:40

  • 81 ‘

    Launch for Henry, Juan Jesus and Di Lorenzo control it.16:38

  • 79 ‘

    REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Politano also comes out, excerpt for Elmas.16:37

  • 79 ‘

    REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Relay in attack between Insigne and Mertens.16:37

  • 78 ‘

    LAST CHANGE VENICE. Zanetti is played all out: Cuisance comes out, debut for Nsame.16:36

  • 78 ‘

    REPLACEMENT VENICE. Fiordilino takes the place of Ampadu.16:35

  • 77 ‘

    Haps Cross, Ebuehi Tower, Lobotka clears the area.16:34

  • 76 ‘

    WARNED Busio, intervention from the back on Zielinski.16:34

  • 75 ‘

    Aramu’s free kick, Cuisance avoids Fabian Ruiz’s counterattack.16:32

  • 74 ‘

    WARNED Mario Rui, Aramu stretched out, short corner for the orange and green.16:31

  • 71 ‘

    Busio heads off, Insigne’s right-footed shot, to the side.16:28

  • 70 ‘

    REPLACEMENT VENICE. Johnsen’s race ends, it’s Aramu’s time.16:28

  • 70 ‘

    REPLACEMENT VENICE. Crnigoj leaves the field in favor of Busio.16:28

  • 68 ‘

    Cross by Ebuehi, Henry tows in the chest, right high.16:25

  • 67 ‘

    Johnsen pushes to the right, Insigne’s defensive cover.16:25

  • 65 ‘

    The orange and green are struggling to react, blue under management.16:22

  • 63 ‘

    Insigne collects a short return from Ebuehi, Zielinski shoots the left into orbit.16:20

  • 62 ‘

    REPLACEMENT VENICE. Zanetti calls Nani and puts Henry on.16:20

  • 59 ‘

    GOAL! Venice-NAPLES 0-1! Osimhen Network. Cross from Politano, Osimhen breaks off between Ebuehi and Caldara and heads in Lezzerini.

    Look at the player’s profile Victor Osimhen16:16

    Victor Osimhen
  • 56 ‘

    Mariani resumes the game, Ebuehi with the usual turban.16:13

  • 53 ‘

    Ebuehi still on the ground, health in the field.16:10

  • 51 ‘

    Random head-to-head clash between Ebuehi and referee Mariani, game interrupted.16:08

  • 50 ‘

    From corner, ball out for Crnigoj, precise low shot, Ospina stretches out and blocks.16:09

  • 49 ‘

    Nice triangle Johnsen-Crnigoj-Ebuehi, Juan Jesus sweeps in the corner.16:06

  • 48 ‘

    Politano reaches the bottom, Haps closes it in the corner.16:05

  • 46 ‘

    THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Venezia-Napoli 0-0, no change during the interval.16:02

  • Nani still behind in condition, Zanetti has the possibility of varying the offensive tactical scheme by playing the cards Aramu and Henry, in addition to the newly arrived Nsame; Spalletti needs to raise the pace and quality of his play on the frontline.15:49

  • A fought fraction, Neapolitans more proactive but well controlled by the home rearguard, Osimhen hits a post, Politano touches the crossbar. The orange-blacks sting in the restart with Okereke, Ospina and Lobotka avoid the goal.15:50

  • 45 ‘

    END OF FIRST HALF. Venice-Naples 0-0, white goals at the interval.15:46

  • 45 ‘

    Crnigoj crosses low from the left, the ball cuts across the area without finding any deviations.15:45

  • 44 ‘

    Insigne makes room for the limit, right countered by Haps.15:44

  • 42 ‘

    Ampadu vertically for Okereke, Ospina leaves his area to anticipate him.15:43

  • 40 ‘

    Rrahmani enters the area duet with Fabian Ruiz, Ceccaroni stops him in the corner.15:40

  • 38 ‘

    Fabian Ruiz from 20 meters, shuffle on the bottom.15:38

  • 38 ‘

    Johnsen’s restart, Cuisance misses the finish for Okereke.15:38

  • 37 ‘

    Mario Rui goes down to the left, cross deflected for a corner by Crnigoj.15:37

  • 35 ‘

    Prolonged action of the hosts, Politano covers up Nani.15:36

  • 33 ‘

    The arancioneroverdi try to raise the center of gravity, the blues wait in their own half.15:36

  • 31 ‘

    OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Okereke breaks through on the left, re-enters on the right, a dry shot rejected by Ospina, Lobotka anticipates Cuisance’s tap-in.15:31

  • 30 ‘

    Cross by Di Lorenzo, Ampadu sweeps the area.15:33

  • 28 ‘

    NAPLES POLE! Osimhen from a tight angle explodes the right that is printed on the outside of the wood.15:28

  • 27 ‘

    Beat Cuisance, left cornering.15:27

  • 26 ‘

    Caldara in offensive projection earns a punishment to the limit, a foul by Zielinski.15:26

  • 25 ‘

    Restart of Nani, Ebuehi exchanges with Crnigoj, right fielder, to the side.15:26

  • 23 ‘

    Zielinski in the area for Di Lorenzo, bank for Politano, immediate right, slightly high.15:24

  • 22 ‘

    Insigne’s cross cut, too deep for Osimhen and Politano.15:22

  • 21 ‘

    The action continues, Insigne’s weak shot, in the arms of Lezzerini.15:21

  • 20 ‘

    Insigne serves the overlap of Di Lorenzo, Zielinski dirties the ball, preventing Osimhen from finishing.15:21

  • 18 ‘

    Politano hits for Osimhen, Caldara keeps a good watch.15:18

  • 16 ‘

    Interlocutory phase of the match, the ball stagnates on the median.15:17

  • 14 ‘

    Phrasing of the blues, the orange-blacks are struggling to start again.15:15

  • 12 ‘

    Insigne tries to break through in the area, tripled, does not pass.15:13

  • 11 ‘

    Zielinski turns to the limit, central right, easy prey for Lezzerini.15:12

  • 9 ‘

    Ospina takes a risk with his feet but manages to free before Okereke arrives.15:09

  • 8 ‘

    Ebuehi stubborn on the right, Mario Rui forced into a corner.15:08

  • 6 ‘

    Osimhen hits from the bottom, Haps decisive on Politano.15:07

  • 5 ‘

    Nani loses the ball, Lobotka serves Osimhen, right lifted for a corner by Caldara.15:05

  • 3 ‘

    Osimhen receives to the limit from Insigne, right walled by Ceccaroni.15:03

  • 1 ‘

    START Venice-Naples, ball to the orange-blacks.15:00

  • The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Mariani.14:46

  • The former Spalletti finds Osimhen as central striker from the first minute with Politano-Zielinski-Insigne in support.14:13

  • Once the Covid emergency has returned, Zanetti returns to the back four and launches the Nani-Okereke-Johnsen trident. Ampadu in the middle, Ebuehi and Haps full backs.14:10

  • 4-2-3-1 for Napoli: Ospina – Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui – Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka – Politano, Zielinski, Insigne – Osimhen. Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Demme, Zanoli, Elmas, Mertens, Petagna.14:15

  • Here are the formations. Venice with 4-3-3: Lezzerini – Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps – Crnigoj, Amapdu, Cuisance – Nani, Okereke, Johnsen. Available: Romero, Modolo, Svoboda, Molinaro, Fiordilino, Tessmann, Busio, Peretz, Sigurdsson, Aramu, Henry, Nsame.15:19

  • The orange-blacks, despite good performances, haven’t won in nine league games; in front, the Azzurri – returning from three successes in a row – with the aim of getting back into the Scudetto race, catching Milan in second place.13:45

  • At Pier Luigi Penzo everything is ready for Venice-Naples, the twenty-fourth matchday of Serie A.13:31

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Pier Luigi Penzo
    City: Venice
    Capacity: 7499 spectators13:31

    Pier Luigi Penzo

    • Source link

    Leave a Comment