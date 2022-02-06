Venice – Naples: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from Pier Luigi Penzo, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.17:05
On the twenty-fifth day, Zanetti’s boys will visit Turin while Spalletti’s team is awaited for the key match against Inter.17:05
The Azzurri’s march continued thanks to a header by Osimhen, rounded up by Petagna at the end of an extra-large recovery for a clash between Mariani and Ebuehi – the full-back then gets sent off when time is up for a foul on Mertens. The orange and green, in the 10th game without success, end up in the relegation zone.17:02
OVER! Venice-Naples 0-2, Mariani’s triple whistle.16:59
GOAL! Venice-NAPLES 0-2! Petagna Network. Fiordilino loses the ball, Mertens snaps into the open field, Lezzerini rejects his right but can do nothing on Petagna’s easy tap-in.
Look at the player’s profile Andrea Petagna16:57
Haps cross, Henry heads too centrally, Ospina sure.16:56
Torello of the blues on the opponents outnumbered.16:55
EXPELLED Ebuehi for entering Mertens, Mariani changes the color of the card after reviewing the images at VAR.16:53
Mariani is recalled to the VAR for Ebuehi’s foul, possible red.16:52
Foul by Ebuehi, initially booked. Mertens still on the ground, Mariani extends the recovery.16:58
OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Restart of Elmas, left of Petagna, Lezzerini punches us.16:49
Eight minutes of recovery.16:48
Henry opens for Ebuehi, high shot.16:48
Free kick from Mario Rui, Ebuehi extends for a corner.16:46
LAST CHANGE NAPLES. Spalletti covers himself: Ghoulam for Zielinski.16:47
REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Remnants for Petagna, outside Osimhen.16:47
WARNED Ceccaroni for hand ball.16:45
The arancioneroverdi try to push, the blues defend themselves with order.16:45
Cramps for Zielinski, game stopped.16:42
WARNED Lobotka, impetuous on Henry.16:40
Launch for Henry, Juan Jesus and Di Lorenzo control it.16:38
REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Politano also comes out, excerpt for Elmas.16:37
REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Relay in attack between Insigne and Mertens.16:37
LAST CHANGE VENICE. Zanetti is played all out: Cuisance comes out, debut for Nsame.16:36
REPLACEMENT VENICE. Fiordilino takes the place of Ampadu.16:35
Haps Cross, Ebuehi Tower, Lobotka clears the area.16:34
WARNED Busio, intervention from the back on Zielinski.16:34
Aramu’s free kick, Cuisance avoids Fabian Ruiz’s counterattack.16:32
WARNED Mario Rui, Aramu stretched out, short corner for the orange and green.16:31
Busio heads off, Insigne’s right-footed shot, to the side.16:28
REPLACEMENT VENICE. Johnsen’s race ends, it’s Aramu’s time.16:28
REPLACEMENT VENICE. Crnigoj leaves the field in favor of Busio.16:28
Cross by Ebuehi, Henry tows in the chest, right high.16:25
Johnsen pushes to the right, Insigne’s defensive cover.16:25
The orange and green are struggling to react, blue under management.16:22
Insigne collects a short return from Ebuehi, Zielinski shoots the left into orbit.16:20
REPLACEMENT VENICE. Zanetti calls Nani and puts Henry on.16:20
GOAL! Venice-NAPLES 0-1! Osimhen Network. Cross from Politano, Osimhen breaks off between Ebuehi and Caldara and heads in Lezzerini.
Look at the player’s profile Victor Osimhen16:16
Mariani resumes the game, Ebuehi with the usual turban.16:13
Ebuehi still on the ground, health in the field.16:10
Random head-to-head clash between Ebuehi and referee Mariani, game interrupted.16:08
From corner, ball out for Crnigoj, precise low shot, Ospina stretches out and blocks.16:09
Nice triangle Johnsen-Crnigoj-Ebuehi, Juan Jesus sweeps in the corner.16:06
Politano reaches the bottom, Haps closes it in the corner.16:05
THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Venezia-Napoli 0-0, no change during the interval.16:02
Nani still behind in condition, Zanetti has the possibility of varying the offensive tactical scheme by playing the cards Aramu and Henry, in addition to the newly arrived Nsame; Spalletti needs to raise the pace and quality of his play on the frontline.15:49
A fought fraction, Neapolitans more proactive but well controlled by the home rearguard, Osimhen hits a post, Politano touches the crossbar. The orange-blacks sting in the restart with Okereke, Ospina and Lobotka avoid the goal.15:50
END OF FIRST HALF. Venice-Naples 0-0, white goals at the interval.15:46
Crnigoj crosses low from the left, the ball cuts across the area without finding any deviations.15:45
Insigne makes room for the limit, right countered by Haps.15:44
Ampadu vertically for Okereke, Ospina leaves his area to anticipate him.15:43
Rrahmani enters the area duet with Fabian Ruiz, Ceccaroni stops him in the corner.15:40
Fabian Ruiz from 20 meters, shuffle on the bottom.15:38
Johnsen’s restart, Cuisance misses the finish for Okereke.15:38
Mario Rui goes down to the left, cross deflected for a corner by Crnigoj.15:37
Prolonged action of the hosts, Politano covers up Nani.15:36
The arancioneroverdi try to raise the center of gravity, the blues wait in their own half.15:36
OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Okereke breaks through on the left, re-enters on the right, a dry shot rejected by Ospina, Lobotka anticipates Cuisance’s tap-in.15:31
Cross by Di Lorenzo, Ampadu sweeps the area.15:33
NAPLES POLE! Osimhen from a tight angle explodes the right that is printed on the outside of the wood.15:28
Beat Cuisance, left cornering.15:27
Caldara in offensive projection earns a punishment to the limit, a foul by Zielinski.15:26
Restart of Nani, Ebuehi exchanges with Crnigoj, right fielder, to the side.15:26
Zielinski in the area for Di Lorenzo, bank for Politano, immediate right, slightly high.15:24
Insigne’s cross cut, too deep for Osimhen and Politano.15:22
The action continues, Insigne’s weak shot, in the arms of Lezzerini.15:21
Insigne serves the overlap of Di Lorenzo, Zielinski dirties the ball, preventing Osimhen from finishing.15:21
Politano hits for Osimhen, Caldara keeps a good watch.15:18
Interlocutory phase of the match, the ball stagnates on the median.15:17
Phrasing of the blues, the orange-blacks are struggling to start again.15:15
Insigne tries to break through in the area, tripled, does not pass.15:13
Zielinski turns to the limit, central right, easy prey for Lezzerini.15:12
Ospina takes a risk with his feet but manages to free before Okereke arrives.15:09
Ebuehi stubborn on the right, Mario Rui forced into a corner.15:08
Osimhen hits from the bottom, Haps decisive on Politano.15:07
Nani loses the ball, Lobotka serves Osimhen, right lifted for a corner by Caldara.15:05
Osimhen receives to the limit from Insigne, right walled by Ceccaroni.15:03
START Venice-Naples, ball to the orange-blacks.15:00
The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Mariani.14:46
The former Spalletti finds Osimhen as central striker from the first minute with Politano-Zielinski-Insigne in support.14:13
Once the Covid emergency has returned, Zanetti returns to the back four and launches the Nani-Okereke-Johnsen trident. Ampadu in the middle, Ebuehi and Haps full backs.14:10
4-2-3-1 for Napoli: Ospina – Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui – Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka – Politano, Zielinski, Insigne – Osimhen. Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Demme, Zanoli, Elmas, Mertens, Petagna.14:15
Here are the formations. Venice with 4-3-3: Lezzerini – Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps – Crnigoj, Amapdu, Cuisance – Nani, Okereke, Johnsen. Available: Romero, Modolo, Svoboda, Molinaro, Fiordilino, Tessmann, Busio, Peretz, Sigurdsson, Aramu, Henry, Nsame.15:19
The orange-blacks, despite good performances, haven’t won in nine league games; in front, the Azzurri – returning from three successes in a row – with the aim of getting back into the Scudetto race, catching Milan in second place.13:45
At Pier Luigi Penzo everything is ready for Venice-Naples, the twenty-fourth matchday of Serie A.13:31
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Pier Luigi Penzo
City: Venice
Capacity: 7499 spectators13:31