Venice – Naples: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from Pier Luigi Penzo, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.17:05

On the twenty-fifth day, Zanetti’s boys will visit Turin while Spalletti’s team is awaited for the key match against Inter.17:05

The Azzurri’s march continued thanks to a header by Osimhen, rounded up by Petagna at the end of an extra-large recovery for a clash between Mariani and Ebuehi – the full-back then gets sent off when time is up for a foul on Mertens. The orange and green, in the 10th game without success, end up in the relegation zone.17:02

90 ‘+ 11’ OVER! Venice-Naples 0-2, Mariani’s triple whistle.16:59

90 ‘+ 10’ GOAL! Venice-NAPLES 0-2! Petagna Network. Fiordilino loses the ball, Mertens snaps into the open field, Lezzerini rejects his right but can do nothing on Petagna’s easy tap-in. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Petagna16:57

90 ‘+ 9’ Haps cross, Henry heads too centrally, Ospina sure.16:56

90 ‘+ 7’ Torello of the blues on the opponents outnumbered.16:55

90 ‘+ 5’ EXPELLED Ebuehi for entering Mertens, Mariani changes the color of the card after reviewing the images at VAR.16:53

90 ‘+ 4’ Mariani is recalled to the VAR for Ebuehi’s foul, possible red.16:52

90 ‘+ 3’ Foul by Ebuehi, initially booked. Mertens still on the ground, Mariani extends the recovery.16:58

90 ‘+ 2’ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Restart of Elmas, left of Petagna, Lezzerini punches us.16:49

90 ‘ Eight minutes of recovery.16:48

90 ‘ Henry opens for Ebuehi, high shot.16:48

89 ‘ Free kick from Mario Rui, Ebuehi extends for a corner.16:46

88 ‘ LAST CHANGE NAPLES. Spalletti covers himself: Ghoulam for Zielinski.16:47

88 ‘ REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Remnants for Petagna, outside Osimhen.16:47

88 ‘ WARNED Ceccaroni for hand ball.16:45

87 ‘ The arancioneroverdi try to push, the blues defend themselves with order.16:45

85 ‘ Cramps for Zielinski, game stopped.16:42

83 ‘ WARNED Lobotka, impetuous on Henry.16:40

81 ‘ Launch for Henry, Juan Jesus and Di Lorenzo control it.16:38

79 ‘ REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Politano also comes out, excerpt for Elmas.16:37

79 ‘ REPLACEMENT OF NAPLES. Relay in attack between Insigne and Mertens.16:37

78 ‘ LAST CHANGE VENICE. Zanetti is played all out: Cuisance comes out, debut for Nsame.16:36

78 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Fiordilino takes the place of Ampadu.16:35

77 ‘ Haps Cross, Ebuehi Tower, Lobotka clears the area.16:34

76 ‘ WARNED Busio, intervention from the back on Zielinski.16:34

75 ‘ Aramu’s free kick, Cuisance avoids Fabian Ruiz’s counterattack.16:32

74 ‘ WARNED Mario Rui, Aramu stretched out, short corner for the orange and green.16:31

71 ‘ Busio heads off, Insigne’s right-footed shot, to the side.16:28

70 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Johnsen’s race ends, it’s Aramu’s time.16:28

70 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Crnigoj leaves the field in favor of Busio.16:28

68 ‘ Cross by Ebuehi, Henry tows in the chest, right high.16:25

67 ‘ Johnsen pushes to the right, Insigne’s defensive cover.16:25

65 ‘ The orange and green are struggling to react, blue under management.16:22

63 ‘ Insigne collects a short return from Ebuehi, Zielinski shoots the left into orbit.16:20

62 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Zanetti calls Nani and puts Henry on.16:20

59 ‘ GOAL! Venice-NAPLES 0-1! Osimhen Network. Cross from Politano, Osimhen breaks off between Ebuehi and Caldara and heads in Lezzerini. Look at the player’s profile Victor Osimhen16:16

56 ‘ Mariani resumes the game, Ebuehi with the usual turban.16:13

53 ‘ Ebuehi still on the ground, health in the field.16:10

51 ‘ Random head-to-head clash between Ebuehi and referee Mariani, game interrupted.16:08

50 ‘ From corner, ball out for Crnigoj, precise low shot, Ospina stretches out and blocks.16:09

49 ‘ Nice triangle Johnsen-Crnigoj-Ebuehi, Juan Jesus sweeps in the corner.16:06

48 ‘ Politano reaches the bottom, Haps closes it in the corner.16:05

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Venezia-Napoli 0-0, no change during the interval.16:02

Nani still behind in condition, Zanetti has the possibility of varying the offensive tactical scheme by playing the cards Aramu and Henry, in addition to the newly arrived Nsame; Spalletti needs to raise the pace and quality of his play on the frontline.15:49

A fought fraction, Neapolitans more proactive but well controlled by the home rearguard, Osimhen hits a post, Politano touches the crossbar. The orange-blacks sting in the restart with Okereke, Ospina and Lobotka avoid the goal.15:50

45 ‘ END OF FIRST HALF. Venice-Naples 0-0, white goals at the interval.15:46

45 ‘ Crnigoj crosses low from the left, the ball cuts across the area without finding any deviations.15:45

44 ‘ Insigne makes room for the limit, right countered by Haps.15:44

42 ‘ Ampadu vertically for Okereke, Ospina leaves his area to anticipate him.15:43

40 ‘ Rrahmani enters the area duet with Fabian Ruiz, Ceccaroni stops him in the corner.15:40

38 ‘ Fabian Ruiz from 20 meters, shuffle on the bottom.15:38

38 ‘ Johnsen’s restart, Cuisance misses the finish for Okereke.15:38

37 ‘ Mario Rui goes down to the left, cross deflected for a corner by Crnigoj.15:37

35 ‘ Prolonged action of the hosts, Politano covers up Nani.15:36

33 ‘ The arancioneroverdi try to raise the center of gravity, the blues wait in their own half.15:36

31 ‘ OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Okereke breaks through on the left, re-enters on the right, a dry shot rejected by Ospina, Lobotka anticipates Cuisance’s tap-in.15:31

30 ‘ Cross by Di Lorenzo, Ampadu sweeps the area.15:33

28 ‘ NAPLES POLE! Osimhen from a tight angle explodes the right that is printed on the outside of the wood.15:28

27 ‘ Beat Cuisance, left cornering.15:27

26 ‘ Caldara in offensive projection earns a punishment to the limit, a foul by Zielinski.15:26

25 ‘ Restart of Nani, Ebuehi exchanges with Crnigoj, right fielder, to the side.15:26

23 ‘ Zielinski in the area for Di Lorenzo, bank for Politano, immediate right, slightly high.15:24

22 ‘ Insigne’s cross cut, too deep for Osimhen and Politano.15:22

21 ‘ The action continues, Insigne’s weak shot, in the arms of Lezzerini.15:21

20 ‘ Insigne serves the overlap of Di Lorenzo, Zielinski dirties the ball, preventing Osimhen from finishing.15:21

18 ‘ Politano hits for Osimhen, Caldara keeps a good watch.15:18

16 ‘ Interlocutory phase of the match, the ball stagnates on the median.15:17

14 ‘ Phrasing of the blues, the orange-blacks are struggling to start again.15:15

12 ‘ Insigne tries to break through in the area, tripled, does not pass.15:13

11 ‘ Zielinski turns to the limit, central right, easy prey for Lezzerini.15:12

9 ‘ Ospina takes a risk with his feet but manages to free before Okereke arrives.15:09

8 ‘ Ebuehi stubborn on the right, Mario Rui forced into a corner.15:08

6 ‘ Osimhen hits from the bottom, Haps decisive on Politano.15:07

5 ‘ Nani loses the ball, Lobotka serves Osimhen, right lifted for a corner by Caldara.15:05

3 ‘ Osimhen receives to the limit from Insigne, right walled by Ceccaroni.15:03

1 ‘ START Venice-Naples, ball to the orange-blacks.15:00

The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Mariani.14:46

The former Spalletti finds Osimhen as central striker from the first minute with Politano-Zielinski-Insigne in support.14:13

Once the Covid emergency has returned, Zanetti returns to the back four and launches the Nani-Okereke-Johnsen trident. Ampadu in the middle, Ebuehi and Haps full backs.14:10

4-2-3-1 for Napoli: Ospina – Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui – Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka – Politano, Zielinski, Insigne – Osimhen. Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Ghoulam, Demme, Zanoli, Elmas, Mertens, Petagna.14:15

Here are the formations. Venice with 4-3-3: Lezzerini – Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps – Crnigoj, Amapdu, Cuisance – Nani, Okereke, Johnsen. Available: Romero, Modolo, Svoboda, Molinaro, Fiordilino, Tessmann, Busio, Peretz, Sigurdsson, Aramu, Henry, Nsame.15:19

The orange-blacks, despite good performances, haven’t won in nine league games; in front, the Azzurri – returning from three successes in a row – with the aim of getting back into the Scudetto race, catching Milan in second place.13:45

At Pier Luigi Penzo everything is ready for Venice-Naples, the twenty-fourth matchday of Serie A.13:31