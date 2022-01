Skipped the operation Danieli Hotel for Four Seasons of Bill Gates. The historic and prestigious Venetian hotel therefore remains in the hands of the Statute Group, with the consequent continuation of the management contract with Marriott International which will continue regularly until the expiry of the same.

The Italian Group has communicated “what happened property refinancing contrary to what has emerged from recent publications – reads a note – Hotel Danieli is confirmed as part of our portfolio “.

The refinancing of the structure took place through the issue of a bond loan. The financial operation, which saw the involvement of King Street and Starwood Capital Group, is also aimed at the future renovation of the Hotel Danieli, for which at least 30 million euros.