Entertainment

Venice opens the 79th edition of its film festival

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 51 2 minutes read

VENICE (EFE).— Starting today, the Lido will be a great catwalk of stars that will fill the red carpet of the Venice Festival with glamor, along with Timothée Chalamet, Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Harry Styles, Cate Blanchett and Catherine Deneuve.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 51 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“My family and my children inspire me every day”

8 mins ago

Christophe Galtier looks back on the start of the match on the bench of Neymar against Nantes

9 mins ago

D23 Expo 2022: Schedules in Spain of the most important presentations of the Disney Comic-Con

19 mins ago

the superb gesture of Messi for the employees of the club

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button