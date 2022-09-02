Venice opens the 79th edition of its film festival

VENICE (EFE).— Starting today, the Lido will be a great catwalk of stars that will fill the red carpet of the Venice Festival with glamor, along with Timothée Chalamet, Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Harry Styles, Cate Blanchett and Catherine Deneuve.

There will be eleven days in which all eyes will be focused on this island, in which Thomas Mann set “Death in Venice”.

Celebrities parade exactly one kilometer from the Grand Hotel des Bains, surrounded by charming and decadent mansions. The first to do so will be Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, stars of “White Noise”, by Noah Baumbach, the film that will open the 79th. edition, which will also mark the 90th anniversary of the oldest film festival.

On the first day, Catherine Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion of honor for a successful career that has made her “a symbol of French cinema, an eternal diva and a true icon”, in the words of director Alberto Barbera.

The film that arouses the most expectation is “Blonde”, the film adaptation of the book by Joyce Carol Oates dedicated to Marilyn Monroe.

“Blonde” and its protagonist, Ana de Armas, will arrive in the final stretch of the festival, on Thursday, September 8, three days after another of the titles that generates more attention, “Don”t Worry Darling”, the second work as director of Olivia Wilde and that brings together Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Penélope Cruz will be present twice. In competition, she will present “L’Immensità”, by the Italian Emanuele Crialese, and “En los margines”, Juan Diego Botto’s directorial debut, in the Horizontes section.

Cate Blanchett will get into “TAR”, by Todd Field, in the skin of an orchestra director.

Isabelle Huppert will present “La Syndicaliste”; Monica Belluci, “Siccitá”; Sigourney Weaver, “Master Gardener”; Tilda Swinton, “The Eternal Daughter”, and Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins, “The Son”, the new Florian Zeller.

It will also be possible to see Cassey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel, who will promote “Dreaming Wild”, and Rachel Brosnahan, Willem Dafoe and Christopher Waltz, protagonists of the western “Dead for a Dollar”, whose director, Walter Hill, will pay tribute .

Brendan Fraser, transformed into a 600-pound professor in “The Whale”; Ricardo Darín, as prosecutor Julio Strassera in “Argentina, 1985”; Collin Farrell, in “The Bansheens of Inisherin”; Alejandro González Iñárritu, with “Bardo”, and Oliver Stone, with a documentary on climate change and nuclear energy, are other expected stars at the Lido.